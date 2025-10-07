Google Preferred
LOGIN

Who is Alexandr Wang, AI pioneer, world's youngest self-made billionaire?

Vaibhav Tiwari
Edited By Vaibhav Tiwari
Published: Oct 07, 2025, 14:43 IST | Updated: Oct 07, 2025, 14:43 IST
Who is Alexandr Wang, AI pioneer, world's youngest self-made billionaire?

CEO of Scale AI, Alexandr Wang. Photograph: (AFP file)

Story highlights

Who is Alexandr Wang? Alexandr Wang is the chief operating officer (CEO) of Scale AI. He cofounded the startup in 2016.

Alexandr Wang, a 28-year-old billionaire, has made headlines for his advice to teenagers on how to get ahead amid the current job climate. He said they should master artificial coding tools to become relevant. He remarked earlier this month that people should immerse themselves in what he called vibe coding. He also said that they should dedicate 10,000 hours to learning and practising AI tools and give themselves an advantage over others.

By using vibe-coding, non-technical users can build applications and websites by instructing AI in English. "I think that fundamentally, the role of an engineer is very different now than it was before," he added.

Alexandr Wang is Meta's chief AI officer.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who is Alexandr Wang?

Alexandr Wang is the chief operating officer (CEO) of Scale AI. He cofoundedthe startup in 2016. His original idea was to help companies place raw data to work for artificial intelligence and machine learning.

His company is based in California. The firm helps around its 300 clients, including giants like General Motors and Flexport. The company has helped the firms on projects like autonomous driving and supply chain efficiency.

Trending Stories

He is the world's youngest self-made billionaire. He owns 14 per cent of Scale.

Before founding his company, he started working full-time in Silicon Valley at the age of 17 with fintech Addepar. He also worked for Quora, the world's leading question-and-answer site.

Aged 19, he dropped out of MIT's machine learning programme. He later attended the Y Combinator accelerator and launched Scale.

He is a native of New Mexico's Los Alamos, where the United States developed its first nuclear bomb during World War 2. He is the son of physicists.

His net worth is $3.2 billion, according to Forbes.

About the Author

Vaibhav Tiwari

Vaibhav Tiwari

Vaibhav Tiwari

Vaibhav Tiwari is a journalist with over 14 years of experience in digital media. He has expertise in writing on a range of topics -- from news and policy to international affairs,...Read More

Trending Topics