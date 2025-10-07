Who is Alexandr Wang, AI pioneer, world's youngest self-made billionaire?

Alexandr Wang, a 28-year-old billionaire, has made headlines for his advice to teenagers on how to get ahead amid the current job climate. He said they should master artificial coding tools to become relevant. He remarked earlier this month that people should immerse themselves in what he called vibe coding. He also said that they should dedicate 10,000 hours to learning and practising AI tools and give themselves an advantage over others.

By using vibe-coding, non-technical users can build applications and websites by instructing AI in English. "I think that fundamentally, the role of an engineer is very different now than it was before," he added.

Alexandr Wang is Meta's chief AI officer.

Who is Alexandr Wang?

Alexandr Wang is the chief operating officer (CEO) of Scale AI. He cofoundedthe startup in 2016. His original idea was to help companies place raw data to work for artificial intelligence and machine learning.

His company is based in California. The firm helps around its 300 clients, including giants like General Motors and Flexport. The company has helped the firms on projects like autonomous driving and supply chain efficiency.

He is the world's youngest self-made billionaire. He owns 14 per cent of Scale.

Before founding his company, he started working full-time in Silicon Valley at the age of 17 with fintech Addepar. He also worked for Quora, the world's leading question-and-answer site.

Aged 19, he dropped out of MIT's machine learning programme. He later attended the Y Combinator accelerator and launched Scale.

He is a native of New Mexico's Los Alamos, where the United States developed its first nuclear bomb during World War 2. He is the son of physicists.