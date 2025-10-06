Which IPOs will open on the Indian stock markets this week?

At least seven IPOs are expected to debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the week starting on October 6, 2025. With a value of Rs 30,000 crore, this week is set to be the biggest ever for the primary market in terms of the size of the IPOs.

Here are the IPOs that will hit Indian markets this week.

Tata Capital, a non-banking financial company, hit the market today. The Rs 15,512 crore IPO's price band is between Rs 310 and Rs 326 per share. It is the biggest since the Hyundai IPO. Tata Capital aims to raise Rs 6,846 crore, while Tata Sons and IFC will be selling shares worth Rs 8,666 crore.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

LG Electronics India's Rs 11,607 crore IPO will open for subscriptionon Tuesday. Its price band will be between Rs 1080 and Rs 1140 per share. It will open from October 7-9.

Rubicon Research will launch its IPO on October 9 to raise Rs 1,377.50 crore. Its price band isRs 461-485 per share. This consists of fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 500 crore, and an OFS of Rs 877.50 crore by the promoter of the company, General Atlantic Singapore RR Pte.

Canara Robeco AMC IPO will also open on October 9. 4.98-crore shares will be up for sale. Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company's 23.75-crore shares will also be sold on October 10.

Anantam Highways Trust is also raising Rs 400 crore through an InvIT IPO. The price band is Rs 98-Rs 100.

Mittal Sections, which is raising Rs 52.91 crore, will also open this week. SME IPO is scheduled to open this week from October 7 to October 9. The price band is fixed at Rs 136-143 per share.

Many IPOs are also closing.