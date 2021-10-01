WhatsApp adds Indian Rupee symbol to chat box for digital payments 

WhatsApp added the ₹ (Indian rupee) symbol to its chat composer on Thursday, making it easier for Indian users to transmit payments using the service.

It has also revealed that the composer's camera icon can now scan any QR code to facilitate payment at over 20 million businesses in India.

Payments on WhatsApp should become more inclusive and straightforward as a result of these improvements, as users may now send money using two of the most famous and identifiable symbols inside the WhatsApp conversation composition.

The rollout of the Rupee sign (₹) has commenced and will be available to users across India in the coming weeks.

The most recent improvements aim to make WhatsApp payments more inclusive and straightforward, allowing users to send money using two of the most well recognised symbols, all from inside the WhatsApp conversation composer.

The rollout of the Rupee sign (₹) has commenced and will be available to users across India in the coming weeks.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Festival, Manesh Mahatme, Director Payments, WhatsApp India, said, "We believe true inclusion is when customers don’t have to navigate their way through their phone to make a payment. An arrival point is when payments just "fit" into a customer’s intrinsic behaviour. Hundreds of millions of customers send WhatsApp messages every day. I spent many minutes on WhatsApp. Take a picture and send pictures. We want to make sending money as easy and simplified as sending a message."

"Smartphones, data, and tech advances of the previous decade are key elements that are pushing India towards a fintech revolution," Mahatme stated when asked what it takes to establish "digital payments for Bharat."

"India is only getting started on its digital payments journey," he added.

According to Mahatme, over 80% of consumer purchasing is still done in cash.

(With inputs from agencies)