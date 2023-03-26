What? Verified Twitter account without Blue checkmark? Musk's platform steps up to avoid shame, trolling

Twitter Blue users may soon be able to hide the blue tick or verified badge, the little symbol displayed next to the account's name on the profile page, as per reports. Twitter has several features that enable users to interact with their content and engage with other users.

However, as per reports, now Twitter users could be able to personalise their accounts on the platform entirely by hiding the blue tick and changing their other account verification and identity details. But why would anyone want to hide the Blue Ticks? Has the verified badge become a 'Blue' mark of shame?

Well, Twitter Blue is a subscription-based service offered by the microblogging website that provides additional features and perks to its users for a monthly fee. Twitter Blue subscribers have access to exclusive features such as undo Tweets, bookmark folders, and dedicated customer support amoung other perks.

But once a user has paid for the Twitter Blue Tick service, the stigma may follow through. It can lead to shame as someone may pick on the Blue Tick subscriber for paying Twitter to get the verified badge. Therefore, to avoid being the target of this teasing, many users may want to hide their blue tick badges.

Twitter Blue costs Rs 650 for web use and Rs 900 for iOS and Android every month in India. With a membership, users may edit tweets, post longer videos, receive early access to new updates, see fewer advertising, and other features.

The blue tick has lost its appeal because anybody may buy one and display it on their profile. It seems to have evolved into a representation of prestige and privileged membership, reserved for certain individuals who can pay for the Blue Tick.

From April 1, the microblogging site will stop allowing verified legacy checkmarks. This means users will need to subscribe if they want the white tickmark in a blue blob.

"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified programme and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," tweeted Twitter's official account. Elon Musk previously stated that the legacy blue ticks will be eliminated and that everyone who subscribed to Twitter Blue would be able to get blue tick.

