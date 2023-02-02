What is the Minuteman III? Powerful US missiles to be upkept by Boeing

A powerful US intercontinental ballistic missile will be supported by Boeing. The aircraft-maker has been awarded a $1.6 billion contract to provide guidance subsystem support for US Minuteman III Intercontinental ballistic missiles, the Pentagon said Wednesday. The completion of work is forecast to be done by February 2, 2039. The US Department of Defense said that the work on the same will be executed at Utah state's Hill Air Force Base. It is installed in launch silos spread over three American military bases, in Wyoming, North Dakota, and Montana in the north of the US.

"We built the Minuteman’s guidance system, so no one knows it like Boeing. Our highly specialised facilities and top-flight engineers enable us to sustain it with unmatched quality and precision." Boeing Strategic Deterrence Systems programme director Ted Kerzie said in an official statement.

What is the Minuteman III?

The Minuteman III, is in service for 50 years in the US Air Force. It is a warhead-equipped missile that can carry a nuclear bomb during wartime. The Minuteman III is the only ground-fired intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in the US's nuclear arsenal.

The Pentagon carried out a routine test of the missile on September 7.

The Pentagon had said that it was announcing the tests in advance with an intent to avoid any flare-up of tensions with Russia amid war in Ukraine.

The unarmed missile was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and travelled 4,200 miles (6,760 km) over the Pacific before crashing into the sea near Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

(With inputs from agencies)

