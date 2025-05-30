What is ‘TACO Trade’? Trump's new nickname that fumes him amid the tariff legal saga

As the global economy reels from President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade manoeuvres, Wall Street has coined a nickname that’s quickly gone viral, and it’s getting under Trump’s skin.

TACO Trade, short for ‘Trump Always Chickens Out’, is a term first introduced by Robert Armstrong, a columnist for the Financial Times. It describes what many economists and investors say has become a hallmark of Trump’s approach to trade policy, threatening steep tariffs to gain leverage and then backtracking when markets react adversely.

What is the ‘TACO Trade’?

According to the Financial Times, TACO Trade refers to a recurring cycle: Trump threatens sky-high tariffs; global markets tumble; the president delays or waters down the measures; and markets bounce back as investors anticipate the pattern.

For instance, as reported by Bloomberg, Trump announced sweeping new tariffs on nearly all trading partners on April 2, including a 26 per cent duty on Indian imports. But following a sharp sell-off in equities, including an 8 per cent drop in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and a 9 per cent plunge in Tokyo’s Nikkei 225, Trump paused the tariffs seven days later for a 90-day window to renegotiate trade deals.

Trump reacts

Asked about the viral acronym during a White House media interaction, Trump bristled at the suggestion that he was retreating under pressure. “You call that chickening out? It’s called negotiation,” he told reporters, adding, “That’s a nasty question.” He went on to clarify that he often starts with a ‘ridiculously high number’ and then negotiates down, according to The New York Times.

He also defended his decision to ease tariffs on China, saying, “We helped them… they were having difficulty because we were basically going cold turkey with them.”

As per The Guardian, analysts argue that these recurring pullbacks have become so consistent that traders now price them into market forecasts, leading to sharp rebounds after Trump softens his stance.

Trump tariff faces legal heat

In a major blow to Trump’s economic agenda, a US federal court recently ruled that the president exceeded his authority when imposing wide-ranging tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), according to Reuters.

The court held that a trade deficit does not constitute an “unusual and extraordinary threat,” invalidating the tariffs announced in April as part of Trump’s so-called ‘Liberation Day’ package.

As per Associated Press, the ruling was cheered by investors and trade partners. Stock indices such as India’s Sensex, Japan’s Nikkei, and South Korea’s KOSPI posted gains immediately after the verdict.

However, the Trump administration appealed the ruling, and a federal appeals court has temporarily reinstated the tariffs, citing national security concerns. This means the 145 per cent duties on Chinese goods and baseline 10–26 per cent tariffs on others remain in place pending a final judgment.

Why TACO Trade matters?

According to Reuters, many global firms are now reconsidering their supply chain strategies amid trade uncertainty. For economists and investors, the “TACO Trade” phenomenon is more than a meme, it reflects an underlying instability in trade governance and a lack of policy clarity from the White House.

“It’s not about ‘chickening out,’” Trump said defiantly this week, “it’s called smart negotiating.”

Still, as Wall Street embraces the TACO metaphor, and markets continue to react in predictable waves,the label may prove stickier than Trump expects.