WeWork, once valued at $47 billion, issues bankruptcy warning

WeWork, a startup that was once valued at $47 billion, has issued a warning about the possibility of going bankrupt. This has raised concerns about the struggling commercial real estate market in New York City. On Wednesday, the company's stock plummeted by 38.5 percent, closing at just 12 cents.

The company, backed by SoftBank, has faced challenges since its attempt to become a public company in 2019 due to investor concerns about losses, corporate governance issues, and its former CEO's management style.

WeWork's business involves both long-term leases and short-term rentals of office spaces. However, the global COVID-19 pandemic made shared office spaces less popular.

Despite going public at a lower price in 2021, WeWork has yet to turn a profit. SoftBank, a major Japanese company, invested billions of dollars into WeWork, but the company's financial struggles have persisted.

WeWork's shares have dropped significantly since they first became available to the public in October 2021. As of Wednesday, the shares were trading at just 13 cents each, giving the company a total value of about $260 million. Over time, several top executives have left the company, including CEO Sandeep Mathrani in May and three board members last week.

These ongoing challenges are causing problems for SoftBank, a company that has been providing financial support to WeWork for a number of years. SoftBank's CEO, Masayoshi Son, personally supported WeWork and invested $10 billion after the company's troubled attempt to go public in 2019.

SoftBank ended up losing billions of dollars due to its investment in WeWork. Son later expressed regret for his decision, admitting that his judgment was not good.

Furthermore, in an effort to improve its financial situation, WeWork negotiated a deal in March to reduce its debt by about $1.5 billion and postpone some of its debt payments.