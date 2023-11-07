WeWork, once a pinnacle of tech innovation, files for bankruptcy as challenges mount 

WeWork, the office-sharing start-up backed by SoftBank Group, which once held the title of the most valuable U.S. start-up, filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on Monday. The company's rise and fall had a profound impact on the global office sector, as it grappled with mounting challenges, including the impact of remote work on its business.

The decision to seek bankruptcy protection serves as a stark acknowledgment by SoftBank, the Japanese technology conglomerate that owns approximately 60 per cent of WeWork that the company's survival depends on renegotiating its costly leases under the umbrella of bankruptcy. WeWork has struggled to achieve profitability, primarily due to its expensive leases and the shift in corporate clients' preferences towards remote work.

According to financial data from the second quarter of 2023, 74 per cent of WeWork's revenue was being consumed by lease payments.

In its bankruptcy filing, WeWork reported estimated assets and liabilities ranging from $10 billion to $50 billion. The company is now looking to leverage U.S. bankruptcy code provisions to free itself from heavy leases, as suggested by law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP in an August note to landlords. However, this move has left many landlords anticipating a significant impact on their rental income.

According to Reuters, founder Adam Neumann had led WeWork to an unprecedented valuation of $47 billion, attracting investments from esteemed institutions such as SoftBank, Benchmark, and Wall Street giants like JPMorgan Chase.

Neumann's emphasis on rapid expansion at the cost of profitability, coupled with revelations about his eccentric behaviour, ultimately led to his removal and the derailment of an initial public offering in 2019. This compelled SoftBank to double down on its investment and appoint real estate expert Sandeep Mathrani as CEO. In 2021, SoftBank attempted to take WeWork public via a merger with a blank-check acquisition company, valuing the firm at $8 billion.

Despite managing to amend 590 leases and save approximately $12.7 billion in fixed lease payments, WeWork could not overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Office workers continued to work from home, severely affecting WeWork's business model. With little incentive from struggling landlords to ease lease terms, WeWork found itself in an increasingly untenable situation.

Furthermore, WeWork's clientele, which included both large corporations and smaller businesses, reduced their spending amid soaring inflation and economic uncertainty. To compound its problems, WeWork faced stiff competition from its own landlords, as commercial property companies began offering shorter and more flexible leases to adapt to the evolving office sector.

Earlier this year, David Tolley, a former investment banker and private equity executive, succeeded Sandeep Mathrani as WeWork's CEO. Tolley, who had previously helped the debt-ridden satellite communications provider Intelsat emerge from bankruptcy in 2022, took the helm in an attempt to steer WeWork towards stability. Despite engaging in debt restructurings and securing a seven-day extension on an interest payment from creditors just last week, WeWork found itself unable to avert the impending bankruptcy.

(With inputs from Reuters)