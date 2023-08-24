Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway crosses $1 trillion in assets

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has achieved a historic milestone, crossing the one trillion dollar mark in assets. This remarkable achievement not only places Berkshire in a league of its own but also redefines the landscape of wealth accumulation.

The company's second-quarter data released this month showed that the famous investor's firm had $1.04 trillion in assets at the end of June. The massive number includes its stock portfolio, which was valued at $353 billion at the end of the quarter, including a $178 billion holding in Apple.

Berkshire's $1 trillion milestone is extremely impressive. In 1964, the year before Buffett took over, the business had around $30 million in assets. This sum has risen 700-fold in 30 years to roughly $21 billion in 1994. Berkshire's assets have grown another 48 times since then, giving Buffett a 33,000-fold rise during his tenure as CEO.

Furthermore, Buffett's vast conglomerate owns a plethora of firms in a variety of industries, including insurance, energy, railways, real estate, industrials, manufacturing, services, and retail. Given Berkshire's massive size and emphasis on the "real economy" rather than asset-light technology, it stands to reason that it has a greater balance sheet than any of the big tech firms

Berkshire's ‘13 figures' worth of assets also encompassed $147 billion of cash and Treasury bills. Furthermore, it reflected the conglomerate's equity-method stakes in Kraft Heinz, Pilot, and Occidental Petroleum, as well as equipment, inventories, receivables, and other assets..

Indeed, at the conclusion of its most recent quarter, Apple had $335 billion in assets, including $167 billion in cash, marketable securities, and other liquid assets. Amazon claimed $463 billion in assets, while Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta reported assets ranging from $200 billion to $400 billion.

Moreover, Tesla, which has a market value comparable to Berkshire, had only $91 billion in assets at the end of June. Nvidia, which has a market price of almost $1.2 trillion and dwarfs Berkshire's $768 billion, possessed only $44 billion in assets at the latest count, or less than one-twentieth of Berkshire's total.

Berkshire Hathaway, on the other hand, has far fewer assets than Wall Street's major banks. JPMorgan, for example, reported $3.9 trillion in assets last quarter, which included $469 billion in deposits and $1.3 trillion in loans.