Vice Media, a digital content pioneer, files for bankruptcy

Vice Media, once hailed as a pioneer of new-media journalism, filed for bankruptcy on Monday, marking a significant downfall in the digital publishing industry. Leading lenders, including Fortress Investment Group and Soros Fund Management, are poised to acquire the bankrupt company, as per Reuters. They have submitted a bid of $225 million, which would be covered by the existing loans to the company. The lenders will also assume "significant liabilities" after the deal closes.

Following the bankruptcy filing, a sale process will commence. The lenders have secured a $20 million loan to sustain Vice's operations, and if no superior bid emerges, the group led by Fortress and Soros will acquire the company. However, Vice's earlier dreams of going public or achieving a high valuation have been shattered. The company was once valued at $5.7 billion.

Investments from major players like Disney and savvy financial investors like TPG will be rendered worthless due to the bankruptcy, cementing Vice's status as one of the most notable failures in the media industry.

However, the company's bankruptcy filing will not disrupt its daily operations, including its flagship website, ad agency Virtue, Pulse Films division, and Refinery29, a women-focused site acquired by Vice in 2019.

Like its digital-media peers BuzzFeed and Vox Media, Vice placed a significant bet on the influence of social media networks like Facebook and Instagram, according to NYTimes. They expected these platforms to deliver a vast audience of young, upwardly mobile readers coveted by advertisers. While Vice did attract millions of readers, generating profits from them proved challenging, as the bulk of digital ad dollars flowed to major tech platforms. The filing for bankruptcy offers Vice Media a much-needed respite from its overwhelming debt burden, allowing lenders to attempt to salvage their investments. In 2019, Vice Media secured a substantial $250 million loan from Fortress and Soros Fund Management during a period of financial struggle, as the company faced challenges in generating profits. However, Vice Media has defaulted on this loan, exacerbating its financial difficulties.

Meanwhile, Fortress Investment Group envisions a continuing role for Shane Smith, Vice's co-founder known for his bold journalism style, as per NYTimes. Hozefa Lokhandwala and Vice's co-chief executives Bruce Dixon will remain with the company.