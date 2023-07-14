US Treasury Secretary Yellen set to attend G20 meeting in India, hold bilateral talks in Vietnam

In a bid to strengthen relationships with key Asian nations, the United States is making concerted efforts. The Treasury Department recently revealed that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will embark on a trip to India this week.

The visit will encompass discussions with Indian officials as well as participation in meetings with financial officials from the Group of 20. Following the India visit, Secretary Yellen will engage in bilateral talks in Vietnam. Notably, the Treasury highlighted Secretary Yellen's focus on 'friend-shoring,' which emphasises the establishment of resilient supply chains through enhanced connections with reliable partners.

Furthermore, the Treasury said that during her visit to Vietnam, Secretary Yellen will engage in meetings with Vietnamese financial officials, central bankers, and the economic commissioner of the Vietnamese Communist Party. Additionally, she will collaborate with Vietnamese officials to address U.S. concerns regarding Vietnam's currency practices, with the Treasury praising Vietnam's positive engagement in constructive dialogue on these matters.

In India, Secretary Yellen is scheduled to hold a news conference on July 16 in preparation for the G20 meeting. The Treasury stated that Secretary Yellen will conduct bilateral meetings with officials from India and the European Union.

The official noted that leaders from Western nations project that multilateral development banks could generate an extra $200 billion in lending capacity over the next decade through existing measures or those being contemplated.

The Treasury expects the World Bank to establish a mechanism that provides additional resources to countries grappling with global challenges such as climate change. Moreover, the World Bank is expected to explore financing opportunities for subnational and supranational entities rather than solely focusing on national governments.

Sources cited by Reuters indicate that during the tour from July 13 to 21, Secretary Yellen will emphasize the importance of nations having resilient and comprehensive supply chains. However, this message is not specifically aimed at China and does not imply any desire by the United States to sever ties with the Chinese economy.

Although, on her visit, Yellen voiced her concerns to Chinese authorities regarding what she perceived as punitive measures targeting U.S. businesses. She also raised the issue of China's recent attempt to impose export restrictions on gallium and germanium, two crucial minerals used in semiconductor production.

An official cited by Reuters described this move as ‘arguably the most evident illustration of why we emphasize the importance of building diversified and secure supply chains.’ The official also mentioned that U.S. authorities were still in the process of determining how this measure would be implemented.