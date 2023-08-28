U.S. trade chief concerned about India's laptop, tablet import licensing
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has expressed concern to India about the Asian country's recent regulation requiring permits for the import of laptops, tablets, and personal computers, according to a statements cited by Reuters.
Tai's involvement comes amid concerns that the licensing regime may have an impact on exports from companies like Apple and Dell, forcing enterprises to increase local production.
"She noted that there were stakeholders who needed an opportunity to review and provide input to ensure that the policy, if implemented, does not have an adverse impact on U.S. exports to India," according to a statement released by the US after Tai met with India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal on August 26.
Tai was in India last week to attend the G20 trade ministers' summit in the western state of Rajasthan.
The new licensing process in India, which goes into force on November 1, intends to "ensure trusted hardware and systems" enter the country. According to an Indian government official, it also aims to reduce reliance on imports, increase domestic manufacturing, and improve the country's trade deficit with China.
Furthermore, the statement also highlights that India and the United States would also continue negotiations to find a solution to their lone bilateral issue at the World Trade Organization, which includes New Delhi imposing restrictions on some agricultural imports into the country. Six other issues were settled amicably earlier this year.
