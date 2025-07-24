US-South Korea trade talks postponed as tariff deadline looms

High-stakes trade talks between South Korea and the United States have been postponed due to a scheduling conflict with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, just days before a crucial deadline for President Donald Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs. The talks, which were scheduled for July 25, were expected to be a critical opportunity for South Korea to secure a deal that could shield its economy from severe tariff hikes. The trade negotiations, which had involved South Korea’s Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol and top trade officials, were intended to address looming tariffs set to take effect on August 1. These tariffs would target key South Korean industries such as automobiles, steel, and semiconductors, threatening to disrupt the country’s export-driven economy.

The meeting with Bessent was considered essential for reaching an agreement to avoid the looming tariff hike, which would significantly impact major South Korean companies like Hyundai, Kia, and Samsung. Despite the setback, South Korea is pushing ahead with separate talks. Minister for Trade Yeo Han-koo and Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan remain in Washington and have continued negotiations with US officials, including US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

US and South Korea seek broad trade deal

While the cancellation of the Bessent meeting is a blow to South Korea, both sides are still working on a broader trade package that could include concessions on agriculture, energy, and increased US contributions to the costs of American military presence in South Korea. The US has also floated the idea of South Korea contributing to a large-scale investment fund for American manufacturing, mirroring a deal struck with Japan earlier this week.

The South Korean government has expressed concerns that any agreement must not undermine the country’s sensitive farm markets, particularly on issues like rice and beef imports, though Seoul is expected to offer some concessions on agriculture and digital markets. With trade talks intensifying and the August 1 tariff deadline fast approaching, all eyes are on the ongoing discussions to see whether South Korea can secure an agreement that avoids the tariff hike while strengthening its economic ties with the United States.