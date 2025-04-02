India is under increasing pressure to ease trade restrictions on its politically delicate agricultural sector after the trump administration slammed the country's high tariffs on American farm goods.

Advertisment

The US Administration's warning came a day before Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs on the so-called ‘Liberation Day'.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "You have 100 per cent tariff from India on American agricultural products."

The US President's new reciprocal tariffs are expected to target the European Union, Japan, and Canada, as Trump's spokesperson used tariff rates from those countries as examples.

Advertisment

Leavitt added, "This makes it virtually impossible for American products to be imported into these markets."

Global policymakers are on edge as the US remarks come before the unveiling of Trump's retaliatory tariffs on April 2.

Although the Indian government has reduced tariffs on American textiles and motorbikes, the United States had previously requested that the country make further concessions in a variety of areas, including agriculture.

Advertisment

Trump team highlights India's high tariffs

The US has also slammed India’s non-tariff obstacles, such as import prohibitions and licensing requirements in specific industries.

Reports show India is considering lowering tariffs on some agricultural goods after having cut import duties on American whiskey and motorbikes.

Trump on Tuesday acknowledged India's attempts and latest reports on the country, considering further tariff cuts.

US President Donald trump said, "I think I heard that India just a little while ago is going to be dropping its tariffs, and I said why didn't somebody do this a long time ago?"

On the other hand, China wants to talk but is ready to hit the US with tit-for-tat trade tariffs if Trump announces import levies on the dragon country on Wednesday.

That raises an important question: Will this be the moment when China’s nascent trade war with the US really escalates?

The approach to trump's trade tariff rhetoric has been different. While India is looking at tariff cuts to appease Trump, China has taken a more aggressive route with its own retaliatory import taxes on the US.

(With inputs from the agencies)