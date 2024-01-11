US SEC approves Bitcoin ETFs, paving the way for Crypto market revolution

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given the green light to the first US-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking Bitcoin.

This is based on a Reuters report.

The decision marks a watershed moment for the world's largest cryptocurrency and the broader crypto industry. The SEC approved 11 applications, including those from BlackRock, Ark Investments/21Shares, Fidelity, Invesco, and VanEck, despite warnings about potential risks from some officials and investor advocates.

The move is set to kick off a fierce competition for market share among these prominent financial institutions.

Institutionalisation of Bitcoin as an Asset Class

The approval of Bitcoin ETFs by the SEC is considered a game-changer for Bitcoin, offering investors exposure to the cryptocurrency without direct ownership.

Reuters cited Andrew Bond, the managing director at Rosenblatt Securities, who said, "It's a huge positive for the institutionalization of bitcoin as an asset class."

Analysts from Standard Chartered predict that the ETFs could attract between $50 billion to $100 billion this year alone, providing a significant boost to the crypto industry, which has faced various scandals in the past.

The market capitalisation of Bitcoin stood at over $913 billion as of Wednesday.

Market Dynamics: Fees, Liquidity, and Competition

As the ETFs are set to begin trading, the battle for market inflows will be heavily influenced by fees and liquidity, according to analysts.

Some issuers, including BlackRock and Ark/21Shares, have already adjusted their proposed fees, ranging from 0.2 per cent to 1.5 per cent, with some firms waiving fees entirely for a certain period.

The success of these ETFs will depend on their ability to attract short-term speculators looking to navigate the products efficiently.

Companies are gearing up for intense marketing efforts, expecting a flurry of online advertising to promote Bitcoin as a viable investment.

Unprecedented Approvals Amid Social Media Controversy

The SEC's approval comes on the heels of a social media controversy, where an unauthorised person posted a fake announcement on the SEC's account, claiming approval of the Bitcoin ETFs.

The agency quickly rejected the post and is now collaborating with law enforcement for an investigation.

Despite this incident and a confusing announcement on Wednesday, the crypto industry remains celebratory. Steven McClurg, CIO at Valkyrie, commented on the uniqueness of the situation, stating, "I've never been in a situation where 10 of the same ETF was launched on the same day."

Industry Reactions and Potential Impact on Crypto Products

Industry leaders and experts have shared their perspectives on the approval.

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein expressed excitement at the prospect of democratising access to Bitcoin.

Douglas Yones, head of exchange-traded products at the NYSE, sees this as a "milestone" for the ETF industry, while Cynthia Lo Bessette from Fidelity believes it provides "increased choice for investors."

Regulatory experts suggest that Bitcoin ETFs could pave the way for other innovative crypto products.

Jim Angel, associate professor at Georgetown's McDonough School of Business, stated, "Once the dam has been breached, it’s going to be really hard for the SEC to continue its ‘just say no to crypto’ approach."

SEC's Unusual Decision and Chairman Gensler's Position

The SEC's approval marks a significant turnaround from its previous stance on Bitcoin ETFs, citing concerns about potential manipulation.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler, a well-known crypto sceptic, joined two Republican commissioners in voting to approve the products, while the agency's two Democratic commissioners voted against.

Gensler emphasised that the approval does not endorse Bitcoin, referring to it as a "speculative, volatile asset" used for criminal activities.

The decision is seen as a response to a federal appeals court ruling last year that criticized the SEC for rejecting Grayscale Investments' ETF application.

Investor Protection and Ongoing Scrutiny

To meet the SEC's investor protection standards, several exchanges had initially proposed partnering with Coinbase to monitor the underlying Bitcoin market.

However, this collaboration was scrapped in favour of an existing arrangement with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

The SEC is currently suing Coinbase for allegedly breaching US securities laws, a matter the company denies.

Dennis Kelleher, CEO of investor advocacy think tank Better Markets, criticised the SEC's decision, calling it a "historic mistake" and warning that Bitcoin remains vulnerable to fraudsters.

