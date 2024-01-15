US leads global public distrust in innovation, survey unveils concerns ahead of Davos Summit

As global leaders gather in Davos for the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, a recent survey by Edelman underscores widespread public distrust in the management and regulation of new technologies by businesses and governments.

Released under the theme "Rebuilding Trust," the survey reveals that 39 per cent of respondents lack confidence in how innovations are introduced and regulated, with only 22 per cent expressing satisfaction.

Notably, the United States emerges as a hotspot of scepticism, with 56 per cent of respondents believing that innovation is poorly managed, reflecting a notable divide.

Despite the pervasive mistrust, the survey points to a paradox where businesses are regarded as the most trusted entities to integrate innovation into society, surpassing non-governmental organisations, government bodies, and the media.

The survey, conducted in 28 countries with 32,000 participants, suggests that while the public is wary of how innovations are managed, there remains a level of trust in businesses to responsibly incorporate technological advancements.

The report highlights instances of pushback against technology, citing Beijing's reversal of COVID vaccine mandates in response to online resistance, US Republican opposition to electric vehicles, and Hollywood writers' resistance to the use of artificial intelligence in scriptwriting.

It suggests that resistance to innovation is often politically charged, with higher levels of opposition observed among right-leaning individuals, particularly in the United States, Australia, Germany, and Canada.

Edelman's CEO, Richard Edelman, emphasises the need for businesses to pay attention to public acceptance as much as research and development.

Acknowledging that innovation should be a growth enabler, he underscores that its potential might be hindered if businesses neglect the importance of gaining public trust.

The findings serve as a call for a more holistic approach, emphasising not only technological advancements but also the communication and societal integration of these innovations.

In addition to the global perspective, the Trust Barometer in the survey points out that Britain finds itself at the bottom of the trust scale, scoring 39 per cent.

This metric, which provides an average percent trust in NGOs, business, government, and media, indicates a notable lack of trust in various institutions in the United Kingdom.