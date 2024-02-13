US January deficit plummets amid record receipts and reduced tax refunds

The US federal budget deficit saw a significant decline in January, dropping to $22 billion, according to data released by the Treasury Department on Monday.

This sharp decrease was attributed to record receipts for the month, partially driven by a reduction in tax refunds following the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) clearance of a backlog of pandemic-delayed tax returns.

"This January's comparison with a year ago was also significantly helped by the $36 billion bailout of a Teamsters union pension fund in January 2023, as no similar large one-time outlays were recorded this year," noted Treasury officials.

Despite this, outlays for the month increased by 3 per cent to $499 billion, while receipts surged by 7 per cent to $477 billion.

For the fiscal year's first four months, the deficit expanded by $72 billion, reaching $532 billion.

This increase, amounting to 16 per cent, was attributed to rising costs associated with servicing the national debt, as well as heightened outlays for programs such as Social Security, Medicare, and military expenditures.

The Treasury Department reported that both receipts and outlays for the period were at record levels, with receipts climbing by $112 billion to $1.585 trillion, and outlays rising by $184 billion to $2.117 trillion.

Notably, individual tax refunds decreased by $15 billion compared to the previous January, reflecting the IRS's enhanced processing capabilities for paper returns.

Meanwhile, individual withheld receipts experienced a $20 billion increase, driven by robust employment trends.

However, the Treasury's interest costs on the public debt surged by $18 billion in January compared to the previous year, reaching 3.15 per cent due to higher debt levels and an increased weighted average interest rate.

Year-to-date, debt interest costs rose by $96 billion, outpacing outlays for Medicare.

Additionally, costs for Medicare and Social Security saw notable increases, driven by factors such as higher payments for Medicare Advantage plans and cost-of-living adjustments for Social Security beneficiaries.