US imposes visa restrictions on spyware abusers and manufacturers: Report

In a move to curb the global proliferation of commercial spyware, the United States has announced a comprehensive plan to restrict visas for abusers and manufacturers involved in the sale of encryption-busting malware, as reported by the Financial Times (FT).

The measure aims to address the pervasive issue of spyware, a multibillion-dollar industry linked to the repression of dissidents worldwide.

The US State Department revealed on Monday that the visa ban specifically targets manufacturers who derive "financial benefit" from selling military-grade spyware to countries engaged in its abuse.

Crucial Accountability Measure: Visa ban to target manufacturers

According to the FT report, the newly announced visa ban builds upon a March 2022 executive order that prohibited US government agencies from purchasing spyware from manufacturers accused of selling to countries that misuse it.

The US State Department emphasises that the measure is designed to hold spyware manufacturers accountable, particularly those accused of financially benefiting from the sale of such technology to countries engaged in abuse.

Spyware industry's global reach and national security threat

The US government has identified the spyware industry, capable of bypassing smartphone encryption to remotely mirror content, as a threat to national security.

By March 2023, at least 50 government employees working abroad were discovered to have been surreptitiously surveilled by spyware, raising counter-intelligence concerns.

FT cited a senior US official who highlighted the significance of travel to the United States for those in the spyware sector, emphasising the need for accountability among individuals involved in misuse or enabling misuse.

Growing Tough Stance: US prioritises action against spyware manufacturers

The Biden administration has adopted an increasingly robust stance against spyware manufacturers, with a focus on preventing their products from falling into the wrong hands.

Most manufacturers, including Israel's NSO Group, have faced scrutiny.

Israel, considering spyware as a weapon, regulates its sale to allies.

Despite the impact of the US government's blacklisting and executive orders, the effectiveness of preventing spyware deployment on dissidents and human rights advocates remains uncertain.

Last week, reports surfaced of at least 35 people in Jordan targeted with the NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, raising questions about the broader impact of these policies.

Impact on NSO group and industry dynamics

The US Commerce Department's blacklisting of NSO Group, combined with the 2022 executive order, played a pivotal role in scuttling a potential sale of the company to a US defence contractor.

This move cut off NSO from crucial dealings with US companies providing servers and IT equipment.

While NSO has continued its operations, competitors have emerged in European Union countries.

The US official in correspondence with FT refrained from specifying the impact on individual countries or entities but emphasised the signal being sent to those involved in both misuse and enabling misuse of spyware.

Ongoing challenges and need for global awareness

Despite the US government's concerted efforts, challenges persist in preventing spyware misuse.

Recent findings revealed targets in Jordan, including Human Rights Watch researchers and a renowned radio journalist, illustrating the ongoing challenges faced by dissidents and activists.