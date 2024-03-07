US House passes $467.5 billion spending bill, averts imminent government shutdown

The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives has successfully passed a $467.5 billion spending package, marking a crucial step to prevent a partial government shutdown.

With a vote of 339-85, the House approved the comprehensive bill, which covers funding for approximately 30 per cent of the federal government, including key departments such as Agriculture, Justice, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, among others.

The legislation, comprising 1,050 pages, is now set to move to the Senate, aiming for passage before the midnight deadline on Friday when temporary funding expires for multiple Washington agencies.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson faced a challenge in obtaining support for the bill, relying on Democrats to secure its passage.

The bill is a compilation of six funding bills, maintaining operations in significant federal bureaucracies, military base construction projects, and veterans' care.

Despite opposition from 83 Republicans, the legislation now awaits Senate approval before the looming shutdown deadline.

The spending package, aiming to fund federal programs until September 30, follows months of negotiations and a series of challenges for Speaker Mike Johnson, who inherited a slim 219-213 majority after the ouster of Kevin McCarthy.

Critics, particularly hardlining conservatives, raised concerns about spending caps and the bill's failure to address Republican policy priorities.

Representative Mike Simpson defended the bill, highlighting the need to control the federal government's growth.

As Senate deliberations begin, the threat of a government shutdown looms once again in two weeks.

The bill, extending funding for federal programs, marks the initial step in averting a shutdown.

The Senate, led by both House and Senate leaders' commitment, is expected to back the measure with ample time before the impending deadline.

The delay in passing full-year government funding measures has been a persistent issue, with Congress more than five months behind schedule.

The spending bill's passage provides momentum for lawmakers to address the remaining six bills by the March 22 deadline, encompassing major government agencies such as the Defence Department, Homeland Security, State Department, and Health and Human Services.

While Capitol Hill has been embroiled in spending disputes between Republicans and Democrats, the spending package is seen as a compromise.

The legislation, upon Senate approval and President Joe Biden's signature, will extend funding for various federal programs and offer stability until the end of September.

The breakthrough in passing this bill is timely for President Biden as he prepares to deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on Thursday.