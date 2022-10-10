US economy to dip into recession next year: JPMorgan CEO

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has predicted that the United States and global economy would plunge into a recession next year. He was speaking with CNBC when he made the prediction.

Runaway inflation, big interest rates hikes, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the unknown effects of the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing policy are among the indicators of a potential recession, he said in an interview to the business news channel.

"These are very, very serious things which I think are likely to push the US and the world — I mean, Europe is already in recession — and they're likely to put the US in some kind of recession six to nine months from now," Dimon said.

Dimon's comments came just when US banks would begin to file third-quarter earnings from Friday. This year the benchmark S&P 500 index has lost about 24 per cent. All three major US indices have been trading in bear market territory.

Dimon said the S&P 500 could fall by "another easy 20%" from the current levels, with the next 20% slide likely to "be much more painful than the first", according to the CNBC report.

Earlier this year, Dimon had asked investors to brace for an economic "hurricane", with JPMorgan, the biggest US investment bank, suspending share buybacks in July after missing quarterly Wall Street expectations.

(With inputs from agencies)

