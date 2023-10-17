US auto regulator: Tesla to recall nearly 55,000 Model X vehicles

The National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) said on Tuesday (Oct 17) that Tesla would recall 54,676 Model X vehicles as the vehicle controller is likely to fail to detect low brake fluid and not display a warning light. The NHSTA said that Tesla released an over-the-air (OTA) software update to fix the issue. It added that this software update was free of cost.

The US auto regulator also said that Tesla was not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths that may be related to the issue as of October 10.

Previously, the electric automaker recalled over 360,000 in the US to update its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software. This recall covered 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with FSD Beta software or pending installation

The NHTSA asked Tesla to recall these vehicles, but the automaker said that despite the recall, it did not concur with NHTSA’s analysis. The auto regulator also has an ongoing investigation into around 830,000 Tesla vehicles over a string of crashes with parked emergency vehicles.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a report by the news agency Reuters said that Tesla's margins were likely to drop in the third quarter and take a bigger hit in the last three months of this year.

The report said that investors would look for details on how Elon Musk plans to ensure that Tesla will deliver a record 476,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter to meet its annual goal of 1.8 million units.

Tesla has already cut US prices of its Model 3 compact sedan and Model Y SUV in October. Last month it slashed prices of its premium S and X models and unveiled for some markets a restyled Model 3 with a longer driving range.

However, the automaker has yet to start deliveries of the new Model 3 in China and Europe and has not yet given a timeline for its launch in the US.

(With inputs from agencies)

