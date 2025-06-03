US asks trade partners to submit best offers by June 4 as deadline looms

In a move reflecting urgency within the Trump administration, the United States is asking trade partners to submit their best offers by Wednesday (June 4) in an effort to expedite negotiations before a self-imposed deadline in early July.

The White House, which has yet to finalise major agreements since President Donald Trump paused tariffs for 90 days on April 9, is aiming to complete as many deals as possible by the expiration of this pause on July 8.

According to Reuters, the US Trade Representative has directed countries involved in active negotiations to submit proposals in a variety of key areas, including tariffs and quotas on US industrial and agricultural products.

Additionally, Washington is pushing for trade partners to outline plans for addressing non-tariff barriers, committing to digital trade rules, and ensuring economic security. The administration plans to evaluate the responses quickly and offer a “possible landing zone” that could involve reciprocal tariff rates, Reutersreported.

The draft letter that the news report referred to did not specify which countries would receive the request, though it is expected that negotiations with the European Union (EU), Japan, Vietnam, India, South Korea and other nations currently engaged in trade talks will be among the recipients.

Racing against time

As the clock ticks toward the July 8 deadline, the Trump administration has ramped up efforts to wrap up multiple trade deals. While officials have expressed optimism, only one deal has been announced since the pause on tariffs—a limited framework with Britain.

Negotiations with other countries, including major US trading partners, remain ongoing, raising concerns about whether the ambitious target of “90 deals in 90 days” will be met.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender acknowledged on June 2 that while significant progress has been made, only a few deals are close to completion.

“As long as we continue to make progress, I think you’re going to see a lot more deals that are announced prior to that July 9 time frame,” Faulkender told CNBC.

Despite the apparent lack of finalised agreements, Reuters reported that White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett remains optimistic. He emphasised that the Trump administration aims to “reach at least terms of an agreement prior to the expiration of that pause”, stressing the importance of goodwill from trade partners to continue making progress toward closing deals.

However, the White House faces the challenge of navigating complex negotiations. With little time remaining, Faulkender admitted that the process can be slow and complicated. Still, he expressed confidence that substantial progress could be achieved in the coming weeks. “We are looking to conclude as many discussions as possible before the pause ends,” he said.

Legal challenges loom

The legal basis for Trump’s tariff policies remains in question. Last week, the US Court of International Trade ruled that the Trump administration had overstepped its authority in using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs, including the controversial “Liberation Day” levies. These tariffs targeted countries such as Canada, Mexico, and China, accusing them of facilitating the flow of fentanyl into the US.

However, the ruling was quickly stayed by an appeals court, allowing the tariffs to remain in effect while the legal battle continues.

Reutersreported that the draft letter sent to trading partners warns that, regardless of the ongoing litigation, Trump intends to continue his tariff programme through other legal channels, if necessary. “It is important that we continue our discussions on these matters," the letter states.

The White House has also faced increasing tension with China, as the two nations continue to clash over trade and economic issues. The Trump administration accused China of violating a preliminary trade agreement by delaying the renewal of critical mineral exports to the US.

Meanwhile, China has pushed back, accusing the US of undermining the deal with new restrictions on Chinese student visas and other measures.

Despite these tensions, Kevin Hassett hinted on June 1 that a potential meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could take place as soon as this week. The outcome of these discussions may have significant implications for the future of US-China trade relations.

As the deadline draws nearer, the Trump administration remains determined to finalise as many trade agreements as possible, but whether it can achieve its ambitious goals remains uncertain.