UPI set for major revamp from August 1. Here’s what will change

India’s most popular digital payment system, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), is undergoing a significant backend overhaul from August 1, 2025, as the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) introduces a fresh set of rules aimed at making the platform faster, more secure, and less prone to overload during peak hours. The changes, although largely invisible to casual users, are expected to streamline how frequently used services such as balance checks, account fetch requests, and auto-debit transactions operate in the background.
One of the most significant changes is the introduction of daily limits on UPI-related requests. Starting August 1, users will be able to:
NPCI believes these limits will help ease the pressure on backend servers, particularly during high-traffic periods, while maintaining smooth functionality for most users. However, to reduce the need for manual balance checks, banks will now be required to display updated balances automatically after each successful transaction.
Another major change is to UPI autopay, the feature used for subscriptions, SIPs (systematic investment plans), and recurring bill payments. These transactions will now be processed only in three fixed time slots:
This scheduling is aimed at reducing congestion during peak payment hours (10 AM–1 PM and 5 PM–9:30 PM), when the platform is under maximum load. In addition, payment reversal requests will be capped at 10 per month, with a maximum of 5 allowed per sender.
The NPCI will also be closely monitoring how UPI apps and partner banks use critical APIs (application programming interfaces), focusing on their transaction-per-second (TPS) loads and request frequency. Non-compliance could lead to penalties or restricted access.
In a welcome move for fraud prevention, users will now see the recipient’s bank name before confirming a transaction, adding another layer of transparency. The reforms come as UPI continues to surge, processing billions of transactions each month. The International Monetary Fund recently praised India’s payment infrastructure as the fastest globally, with UPI playing a central role since its launch in 2016.