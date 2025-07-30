UPI set for major revamp from August 1. Here’s what will change

India’s most popular digital payment system, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), is undergoing a significant backend overhaul from August 1, 2025, as the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) introduces a fresh set of rules aimed at making the platform faster, more secure, and less prone to overload during peak hours. The changes, although largely invisible to casual users, are expected to streamline how frequently used services such as balance checks, account fetch requests, and auto-debit transactions operate in the background.

Daily usage limits for key UPI functions

One of the most significant changes is the introduction of daily limits on UPI-related requests. Starting August 1, users will be able to:

Check their account balance only 50 times per day on each UPI app (like PhonePe, Paytm, or Google Pay).

Fetch linked account information (like listing bank accounts tied to the mobile number) a maximum of 25 times per day.

Check the status of a pending transaction only 3 times, with a mandatory 90-second gap between each attempt.

NPCI believes these limits will help ease the pressure on backend servers, particularly during high-traffic periods, while maintaining smooth functionality for most users. However, to reduce the need for manual balance checks, banks will now be required to display updated balances automatically after each successful transaction.

Scheduled processing for autopay and reversals

Another major change is to UPI autopay, the feature used for subscriptions, SIPs (systematic investment plans), and recurring bill payments. These transactions will now be processed only in three fixed time slots:

Before 10 AM

Between 1 PM and 5 PM

After 9:30 PM

This scheduling is aimed at reducing congestion during peak payment hours (10 AM–1 PM and 5 PM–9:30 PM), when the platform is under maximum load. In addition, payment reversal requests will be capped at 10 per month, with a maximum of 5 allowed per sender.

Stronger oversight, greater transparency

The NPCI will also be closely monitoring how UPI apps and partner banks use critical APIs (application programming interfaces), focusing on their transaction-per-second (TPS) loads and request frequency. Non-compliance could lead to penalties or restricted access.