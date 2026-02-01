The education ministry has been allocated Rs 1.39 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2026-27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (February 1). The move marked an 8.27 per cent increase over the previous financial year, showing education and skilling at the core of India's long-term growth strategy. The allocated amount accounts for nearly 2.6 per cent of the total estimated expenditure of Rs 53.5 lakh crore for 2026-27.

Presenting the Budget in Parliament, Union Finance Minister announced a series of initiatives for the education and skilling sector. These include plans to develop five University Townships, set up veterinary and para-veterinary colleges, establish Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) Content Creator Labs, and create a National Institute of Hospitality.

Of the total outlay, Rs 83,562.26 crore has been allocated for school education, while Rs 55,727 crore has been earmarked for higher education. The allocations for school and higher education have increased by 6.35 per cent and 11.28 per cent, respectively. The Ministry of Education received a total allocation of Rs 1.28 lakh crore in FY 2025–26.

Dharmendra Pradhan lauds Union Budget 2026-27

Welcoming the increased funding, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Budget reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to realise the goal of a developed India.

"To achieve the goal of a developed India, the budget this time is reflected in the excellent arrangements of the Prime Minister's vision and the Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman. I would like to congratulate them on some points from the Education Department. The budget this time is bigger than the budget last time," he said.