Unilever to stop advertising ice cream for children in bid to tackle obesity

Food giant Unilever is going to stop marketing its products for children to keep a check on rising obesity rates, the company said.

The company plans on doing it by directing its advertisements towards parents instead of children.

Also read: Unilever shares slide after warning of sales miss

"Our promise is a genuine commitment to make and market products to children responsibly," said Matt Close, executive vice president of the firm's global ice cream business.

It will no longer advertise its products by using influencers, celebrities or social media stars who appeal to children under 12 years of age through any media platforms.

We’re changing the way we go about marketing and advertising our ice cream, food and drinks to children. Find out more here: https://t.co/GvdSZvGYeK pic.twitter.com/xixkm9h9N3 — Unilever (@Unilever) February 12, 2020 ×

The company which owns several ice cream brands such as Ben and Jerry's, Kwality Walls and Twister ice cream said it will limit the use of cartoon characters in its advertising as well.

Ads for Unilever ice creams have been pulled in the past over complaints they marketed unhealthy food to children. By the end of 2020 every ice cream in their kids' range will have no more than 110 calories and a maximum of 12g of sugar per portion.

The World Health Organisation has named childhood obesity as one of the most serious public health issues of the 21st century.