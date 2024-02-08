Uncertainty looms over US treasury market as Fed signals caution

In a twist for the fixed-income market, uncertainty is making a comeback after the Federal Reserve's recent statements and robust economic data threw a curveball into expectations.

According to a Reuters report, investors who rode the explosive rally that elevated bond prices at the close of 2023 are now facing heightened risks as they reassess their bets on when the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates this year.

Late last year, a surge in Treasury investments was fuelled by the anticipation of a first-quarter rate cut by the Fed.

However, the landscape is shifting following a blowout US jobs report and a cautious Federal Reserve message, warning that premature rate cuts could trigger an inflationary rebound.

Yields on the 10-year Treasury, inversely related to prices, have surged by 20 basis points from December's lows, prompting investors to reconsider their strategies.

Reuters quoted Robert Tipp, the chief investment strategist at PGIM Fixed Income, managing $794 billion in assets, who said, "The combination of the jobs numbers and the Fed press conference has really caused a splintering in the potential outcomes."

Tipp suggests that 10-year yields could approach last year's high of approximately 5 per cent this year, up from the current level of around 4.1 per cent.

The uncertainty reflects in the futures market as well, with investors now assigning only a 20 per cent chance of a Federal Reserve rate cut in March, down from 64 per cent a month ago.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, dismissing expectations of a March cut, emphasised the need for greater confidence in inflation moving towards its 2 per cent target.

John Madziyire, head of US Treasuries and TIPS at Vanguard, expressed a shift in strategy, stating, "Now maybe we'll start scaling in at 4.25 per cent on the view that we could potentially go to 4.5 per cent, pricing a ... higher-for-longer scenario."

The uncertainty is prompting some investors to reconsider their positions.

Spencer Hakimian, CEO of Tolou Capital Management, has been reducing exposure to long-term Treasuries and adding shorter-term ones, anticipating elevated rates for a longer duration.

The risk of higher interest rates impacting the value of long-duration bonds is a concern for many investors.

The looming uncertainty is also fuelled by expectations of nearly $2 trillion in new US government bond issuance this year.

Investors fear that rising yields may be necessary to attract buyers, given the potential fiscal impact and warnings from rating agencies Fitch and Moody's.

Despite the rise in yields, the stock market has remained resilient. The S&P 500 is up over 4 per cent for the year and near a record high.

Matt Eagan, portfolio manager at Loomis, Sayles & Company, predicts 10-year yields at 4.5 per cent, partly due to anticipated large government issuance.

Amid the uncertainty, many still believe that the overall direction for rates is lower, contingent on inflation maintaining a cooling trend.

Federal Reserve officials, projecting three quarter-point rate cuts this year, signal a cautious approach, adjusting the pace rather than ruling out rate cuts altogether.