/UK unveils $370 million skills investment as cornerstone of 10-year industrial strategy

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government has unveiled the first major pillar of its long-promised industrial strategy, with a £275 million ($370 million) investment package aimed at addressing chronic skills shortages and preparing the UK workforce for future industries.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds announced the initiative on June 22, calling it the foundation of a broader 10-year industrial blueprint designed to overhaul the skills system, reduce reliance on foreign labour, and support growth in high-priority sectors such as engineering, defence, AI, and advanced manufacturing.

“Our modern industrial strategy will be powered by investing in British people,” Reynolds said. “It will help transform our skills system to end the overreliance on foreign labour and ensure British workers can secure good, well-paid jobs in the industries of tomorrow.”

Focus on skills and technical training

The £275 million ($370 million) investment will fund the creation of new technical excellence colleges, short courses in digital manufacturing and artificial intelligence (AI), and capital upgrades to existing training providers across England. The goal is to address a persistent skills gap in key sectors viewed as central to Britain’s future economic resilience and competitiveness.

The package is expected to benefit thousands of learners and create pathways to employment in sectors identified as growth engines under the Labour Party’s “plan for change”. The funding also builds on previous announcements, including a £3 billion ($4 billion) apprenticeship package and a £187 million ($251 million) fund for AI training.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson described the strategy as an “economic and social reset”, noting that one in seven young people in the UK are currently not in education or employment.

A political counter to reform UK’s rise

The timing of the announcement is seen as a direct response to the growing influence of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party in some parts. With the strategy aimed at revitalising traditional manufacturing heartlands, ministers hope to regain support in so-called red wall constituencies where the Labour Party has faced electoral pressure.

Officials say the plan is not only economic but political—part of a broader attempt to challenge Farage’s message of national decline and regain the confidence of working-class voters hit hardest by decades of industrial erosion.

Industrial strategy still evolving

While the £275 million ($370 million) pledge is being positioned as a headline-grabbing first step, it is not a comprehensive funding package. The full strategy, to be published next week, will include new trade and export policies and efforts to strengthen UK supply chains and connectivity.

Business groups and unions are expected to push for further measures, particularly in the areas of energy costs and industrial decarbonisation. A June report by Make UK warned that without intervention, energy-intensive sectors could face long-term decline.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves has acknowledged these challenges, announcing more than £10 billion ($13.45 billion) in green infrastructure spending and confirming the creation of a British Industrial Strategy Council to oversee delivery and ensure accountability.