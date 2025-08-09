UK regulator clears Boeing’s $4.7 billion acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems

Britain’s competition watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has cleared Boeing’s proposed $4.7 billion acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems, marking a significant step forward in the deal. The CMA, which began its investigation in June, decided against launching a deeper “Phase 2” review, meaning the deal does not pose a substantial risk to competition in the UK. This decision, expected to reassure investors, sets the stage for Boeing’s reintegration of Spirit, a move designed to bolster its supply chain, improve quality control, and restore investor confidence.

“We’re pleased with the outcome and continue to work through the remaining regulatory processes,” Boeing stated in response to the CMA’s clearance. However, the deal still awaits approval from two other major regulators: the European Commission and the US Federal Trade Commission. Both have the final say on whether Boeing can proceed with this major acquisition.

Strategic move to strengthen Boeing’s supply chain

The acquisition will bring Spirit AeroSystems, one of the world’s largest aerostructures manufacturers, back into Boeing’s fold, ending nearly two decades of the company's independence since its spin-off in 2005. Spirit’s production plants, which have been a critical source of fuselage parts and other aerospace components, will now be under Boeing’s control. These operations, based in Wichita and Tulsa, have been essential for Boeing’s 737 and 787 programmes. Boeing’s decision to buy Spirit comes after years of production challenges, including quality issues with parts supplied by Spirit, such as the fuselage involved in a 737 MAX incident with Alaska Airlines.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun emphasised that reintegrating Spirit would help align production systems, enhance safety protocols, and streamline quality programmes. The move is also part of Boeing’s strategy to stabilise its supply chain after the crises that have rocked the company in recent years, including the 737 MAX grounding and significant financial setbacks. By reacquiring Spirit, Boeing hopes to regain direct control of critical aerostructures production and reduce reliance on external suppliers.

Airbus moves to secure own supply chain with Spirit Divestitures

While Boeing is working to secure its acquisition, rival Airbus is also strengthening its position by acquiring certain Spirit facilities. In April, Airbus reached a deal to take over Spirit's US operations that supply components for Airbus’s A220 and A350 programmes. This move is aimed at stabilising Airbus’s own supply chain, which has faced pressure from delays and quality concerns related to Spirit’s manufacturing.

Meanwhile, Spirit is also offloading some of its non-Boeing-related operations. The company announced it will sell its facility in Subang, Malaysia, for $95.3 million to Composites Technology Research Malaysia (CTRM), which will continue producing parts for Boeing’s 737 and 787 programmes, as well as Airbus’s A220, A320, and A350.

What’s next for Boeing and Spirit

Although the CMA’s clearance is a major milestone, the deal still needs approval from the European Commission and the US Federal Trade Commission. Boeing hopes to finalise the transaction by the fourth quarter of 2025, contingent on these remaining regulatory approvals. This acquisition is expected to yield several benefits for Boeing, including more efficient operations, improved quality control, and greater supply chain resilience. However, challenges remain, particularly labour issues in Belfast and uncertainties regarding the integration of Spirit’s diverse operations.