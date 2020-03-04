UK court to hear Nirav Modi's fifth bail application

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi has filed another plea for bail to be heard by the High Court in London on Thursday, reported newsa agency PTI.

Modi is fighting his extradition to India on charges over the nearly $ 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

Modi, who has been lodged in a prison in south-west London since his arrest in March last year and is scheduled for an extradition trial in May, is making his fifth attempt at getting bail based on a change in circumstances.

However, he had already appealed to the High Court last year and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), arguing on behalf of the Indian government, said it will be arguing that the latest application should be heard at Westminster Magistrates' Court level.

"We think it should be heard at Westminster Magistrates' Court and will be making that point," a CPS spokesperson said.

"The bail application is regarding a change of circumstances. Modi has increased the security and offered more stringent bail conditions than last time," the spokesperson said.

Last week, Modi appeared via videolink from his prison before Judge David Robinson at the Westminster Magistrates' Court for his routine 28-day call-over remand hearing and was remanded in custody to appear again via videolink on March 24.

He has made three previous attempts for bail at the magistrates' court offering 2 million pounds and then doubling that to 4 million pounds as security, rejected each time over fears that he would flee the country and fail to surrender before the court.

Meanwhile, the Royal Courts of Justice in London will hear his latest bail application and consider if there has been a substantial change in circumstances since the previous appeal before the same court in June last year.

(With inputs from PTI)



