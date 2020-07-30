Uber keeps Asia HQ in Singapore, ditching Hong Kong move

Uber will keep its Asian headquarters in Singapore for now in view of regulatory uncertainty for thwarting a mooted shift to Hong Kong.

The company announced massive layoffs in May due to the coronavirus, and said it was ready to move its regional base to the semi-autonomous Chinese city if there was progress on regulation there.

The decision comes in the wake of China imposing a controversial national security law on Hong Kong -- although Uber did not mention the legislation in its announcement.

Uber has been operating in Hong Kong for several years despite not being legal there and facing strong resistance from the local taxi industry.

Announcing its decision, Uber said in a statement it had "seen strong public support for reform (in Hong Kong), but not the level of certainty from the government that we need".

"We have decided to keep Singapore as a regional hub for the medium term," the statement added.

Its Asian headquarters will remain in Singapore until the end of 2022, at the earliest. Its office in the city-state has about 90 employees.

The San Francisco-based company has not operated ride-hailing or food delivery services in Singapore since 2018, when it sold its Southeast Asian businesses to rival Grab.