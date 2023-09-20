 UAW warns to expand strike if dialogue doesn’t lead to “serious progress”: Report

If “serious progress” is not made towards a resolution, the United Auto Workers (UAW)have warned to extend their historic strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers on Friday, according to a report by The Washington Post.

UAW President Shawn Fain gave General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis until noon on Friday, which will mark one week since the union started striking at three factories, one at each company, in a video uploaded late Monday. The industry is transitioning to electric vehicles, which could result in additional plant closures. The union is asking for a significant pay rise, improved benefits, and more employment protections.

“We’re going to keep hitting the company where we need to, when we need to,” The Washington Post quoted Fain as saying. “And we’re not going to keep waiting around forever while they drag this out.”

The strike's participating factories were not disclosed by Fain. He also refrained from announcing that provisional agreements would be required to prevent further strikes and did not define what would constitute “serious progress.” The current strikes affect the Wentzville, Missouri, GM van and truck facility, the Toledo Stellantis plant that manufactures the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, and the Wayne, Michigan, Ford plant that produces the Ranger pickup and Bronco SUV.

Separately, Ford and the employees' union, Unifor, avoided a strike on Tuesday by coming to a tentative contract agreement. The union said the agreement made "fundamental, transformative gains that addressed our core priorities of pensions, wages, and the EV transition." Late on Tuesday, the union and Ford announced that they had achieved an agreement.

Both parties declined to provide details, stating that the workers must yet ratify the arrangement. The agreement was reached just after 5,600 Ford employees and Unifor announced they were prepared to strike. An engine manufacturing facility in Windsor, Ontario, which produces engines for the business's extremely lucrative F-series trucks, was one of the workplaces threatening a work stoppage.

When Unifor announced the tentative agreement, it claimed that it had “used the most potent tool at our union's disposal: the right to strike.”

Although Unifor is also in negotiations with GM and Stellantis, it has decided to put its current agreements with those businesses on hold in order to concentrate on discussions with Ford.

The UAW and the automakers in the United States are still at odds over the provisions of a new, four-year contract. The automakers are only willing to provide roughly 20 per cent of the 36 per cent wage raise the union is asking for over a four-year period.

The current system of tiered pay for employees is nevertheless a source of contention because younger workers receive lower pay and perks or spend years in a temporary employment status. The businesses have offered to reduce the time it takes for employees to reach the top salary rate and have suggested raising the starting pay for temporary employees by 20 per cent, to $20 per hour. They did not, however, give in to all of the union's demands.

Following Fain's comments late Monday, Ford stated that it has conceded a lot in the negotiations and is still committed to reaching an agreement. Ford is providing certain compensation adjustments for the cost of living, additional contributions to employees' retirement savings, and more paid time off in addition to 20 per cent wage increases spread over four years