In what the new Twitter owner Elon Musk said was 'one of the many product improvements' for financial Twitter, users will now be able to see the latest pricing information while searching with a cashtag.

What is Cashtag and how is it different from Hashtag?

Just like a hashtag (#) query on Twitter's search bar gives a user an index of that hashtag's latest and most prominent uses on the platform, a cashtag query refers to the query on the search bar consisting of any prominent stock or cryptocurrency starting with '$' symbol. A cashtag query then leads to the latest pricing information of major stocks, ETFs and cryptocurrencies.

For example, a cashtag such as $PY when searched on Twitter will give stock pricing information for Standard & Poor's Depositary Receipts, regarded as the world's oldest Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). The price charts also include a "View on Robinhood" clickable link, suggesting that the retail trading platform has teamed up with Twitter for this integration.

Twitter said that when a user will tweet the symbol of a major stock, ETF, or cryptocurrency with a $ in front of it (like $BTC), users "will see a clickable link that takes them to search results".

As of December 22, the cashtag search results include the pricing graphs for major stock, ETF and cryptocurrency symbols. At the time of filing this report, BTC and ETH are the only two cryptocurrencies with price charts. Other top cryptocurrencies, including Musk’s beloved Dogecoin are expected to make the cut in the coming weeks.

"In the coming weeks, we'll refine the user experience and expand our coverage of symbols," Twitter added.

