Twitter now step closer to 'everything app', soon to be trading platform too

Days after Twitter's owner Elon Musk merged Twitter into a newly-formed company called X Corp, his ambitions to convert the microblogging site into an "everything app" seem to be underway.

Soon, people will be able to log in to Twitter to know the real-time prices of cryptocurrency, stocks and other assets to buy or sell them.

Twitter has partnered with Israel-based investment platform eToro to launch this service on the microblogging site through the "cashtags" feature, which was launched in 2012.

Musk is keen on revamping the "cashtags" feature which allows users to read stock market updates by clicking on stock symbols like $GOOG, $AAPL or $FB.

In the past, users could see data from Tradingviews, a financial data platform, for some assets but could not invest. But with eToro on board, Twitter looks to add another dimension to the microblogging site.

Changes in Twitter since Musk's takeover

Since acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, Musk has made a series of changes to the microblogging site.

Among the most notable changes Musk has made to Twitter is the end of legacy blue ticks. He tweeted that legacy blue ticks would be removed by April 20.

Users can get a blue tick by subscribing to Twitter Blue. Subscribing to Twitter Blue will help users write longer tweets, post longer videos, and edit them within thirty minutes.