Trump to impose 15-20% blanket tariffs on most trade partners

US President Donald Trump announced on July 10 that the United States will impose blanket tariffs of 15 per cent to 20 per cent on most of its trade partners, a move that would significantly escalate his ongoing trade war with key nations. The announcement, made during an interview with NBC News, comes as Trump remains steadfast in his economic agenda despite concerns about inflation and the potential impact on stock markets. “We’re just going to say all of the remaining countries are going to pay, whether it’s 20 per cent or 15 per cent. We’ll work that out now,” Trump stated.

Currently, the United States has a blanket tariff of 10 per cent, but the president indicated that the new higher rates will be enacted as soon as next month. Trump dismissed warnings that increased tariffs could negatively affect the economy, including fears of rising inflation and supply chain disruptions, citing recent stock market performance as a sign of his policies’ success.

Despite a turbulent period earlier this year when the S&P 500 experienced one of its fastest drops following the initial announcement of tariffs, the stock market reached a new high on July 10. “The stock market hit a new high today. I think the tariffs have been very well-received,” Trump noted. The increase in equity markets appears to be in contrast to earlier concerns over the long-term effects of tariff hikes, especially amid ongoing trade tensions.

Global trade relations under pressure

In his conversation with NBC News, Trump confirmed that the blanket tariffs will target a wide range of trade partners, not just specific nations. He hinted at a significant expansion of the tariff policy, with countries that have not already received letters regarding new tariff rates expected to face the same blanket measures. “Not everybody has to get a letter. You know that. We’re just setting our tariffs,” Trump explained, signalling that further escalations are imminent.

Trump’s administration has spent recent weeks sending formal letters to countries around the world, notifying them of upcoming tariff increases. As part of his broader strategy, the president has indicated that these new rates could reach as high as 50 per cent on certain imports, including metals like copper. While Trump has touted his tariff policies as a way to strengthen American industry, the impact on US consumers remains uncertain.

Critics of the tariff plan warn that the new measures could result in higher prices for American consumers, particularly on imported goods, and potentially exacerbate inflation, which remains above 2.3 per cent. However, Trump dismissed concerns raised by business leaders, stating that if goods are made in the US, they wouldn’t have a price increase.

While the White House maintains that these tariffs will lead to fairer trade deals and greater economic independence, many experts worry that they could further strain relationships with US allies and lead to retaliatory measures. The European Union, for example, is already preparing retaliatory tariffs, including potential duties on goods made in swing states.