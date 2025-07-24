Trump’s aluminium tariffs unintentionally fuel US recycling boom

The US aluminium industry is experiencing a surprising effect of President Donald Trump’s steep 50 per cent tariffs on imported primary aluminium: a surge in domestic recycling. While the tariffs were originally intended to revitalise US smelters and reduce reliance on foreign aluminium, they are also driving a boom in recycling activity, turning scrap yards into unexpected beneficiaries of trade protectionism. With aluminium import prices spiking, particularly in the US Midwest, where premiums have surged compared to 2024 levels, downstream manufacturers are facing higher production costs.

As companies like beverage and food packaging firms contend with increased prices on cans and tinplate steel, many are seeking cheaper, more sustainable alternatives. That shift is accelerating demand for recycled aluminium, which consumes just 5 per cent of the energy needed to produce primary aluminium and is not subject to the same tariff restrictions. Adding to the momentum is the growing interest in low-carbon materials from automakers and global brands. This trend makes the recycled aluminium sector not only cost-effective but also environmentally aligned with broader industrial goals.

Scrap market reverses flow as local demand soars

A critical driver of the shift is the policy loophole exempting scrap metal from tariffs. While primary aluminium imports face a 50 per cent surcharge, scrap metal does not, allowing recyclers to profit from remelted aluminium sold at tariff-inflated prices. This dynamic has caused a sharp drop in US scrap exports, once totalling about 2 million tonnes annually, as more material is diverted to domestic use.

The emerging economics have made US recycling facilities highly competitive, prompting discussions about implementing scrap export controls to retain supply. Analysts estimate that fully utilising scrap aluminium in the US could offset nearly half of the country’s 5.5-million-tonne annual import deficit, potentially replacing the need for four new primary smelters. Meanwhile, global suppliers eyeing the US market are constrained by volatile transatlantic trade conditions. Exporters in Europe, in particular, face uncertainty as the future of tariff alignments and trade agreements remains unsettled.

Low-cost, low-carbon facilities attract investment

The current environment favours recycling over new smelter construction. A new recycling plant requires only 10 per cent of the capital investment and can be completed in one to two years, compared to five or more for a traditional smelter. Companies like Hydro have already scaled up US operations, commissioning new facilities with over 300,000 tonnes of annual capacity.

This rapid deployment is especially valuable as the energy-intensive aluminium industry competes for power with AI data centres and other emerging sectors. In this context, the energy efficiency of recycling adds to its appeal, not only for producers but also for investors and regulators focused on sustainability and supply resilience.

In effect, while the tariffs are raising costs and adding complexity across the value chain, could they be setting the stage for a greener, more self-sufficient aluminium ecosystem in the US and reshaping the long-term trajectory of the industry?