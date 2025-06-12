Trump’s $5 million ‘Gold Card’ for US residency opens for applicants: Here’s what it means

In a move that could dramatically reshape the landscape of high-net-worth immigration, US President Donald Trump has officially launched a new fast-track residency programme dubbed the “Trump Gold Card.”

The initiative requiring a $5 million payment in exchange for permanent residency, is now accepting preliminary applications via a newly launched government portal.

The Trump administration unveiled the site, trumpcard.gov, on Wednesday, where foreign nationals and businesses can express interest in the premium immigration pathway. While the cards are not being issued yet, the site allows potential applicants to join a waiting list, submit basic personal information and receive updates on the rollout.

Trump unveils ‘Trump Card’ portal on Truth Social

Trump made the announcement through his social media platform Truth Social, stating, “For five million dollars, individuals can obtain access to what is called The Trump Card.”

He added that “thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World.”

The linked webpage, titled “The Trump Card is coming,” requests details like name, country of origin, whether the applicant is an individual or business, and an email address.

According to USA Today, the website is functioning only as a notification list, and no actual cards are being issued at this stage.

What is the Trump's ‘Gold Card’?

The Trump's ‘Gold Card’ is a new immigration programme that promises permanent US residency for foreign nationals who invest $5 million.

While the details are still being finalised, Trump has described the card as offering “green card privileges plus,” suggesting an expedited route to citizenship for wealthy individuals and high-skill contributors.

In an interview cited by Reuters, Trump clarified that the Gold Card “does not offer citizenship directly,” but is “a sophisticated alternative to the green card” with “an elevated pathway toward eventual citizenship.”

How is it different from the US Green Card and EB-5 visa?

The Trump Gold Card appears to be a more exclusive alternative to the EB-5 investor visa, a long-standing programme that grants green cards to foreign nationals who invest between $800,000 and $1.05 million in a US enterprise and create at least 10 full-time American jobs.

Unlike the EB-5, the Gold Card does not require job creation, potentially making it far more accessible to passive investors.

According to Bloomberg, this new policy could reduce bureaucratic delays and attract ultra-high-net-worth individuals who view the US not only as a destination for relocation but also as a secure market for financial and real estate investments.

Legal experts have raised questions about how the Trump administration plans to differentiate this card from existing residency statuses under immigration law. “It could face significant challenges in the courts unless it is written into legislation,” said immigration attorney Rachel Woldenberg, as quoted by The New York Times.

What does this mean for the US economy?

The launch of the Trump Gold Card comes amid heightened global interest in “citizenship by investment” schemes, many of which are operated by countries like Portugal, the UAE and St. Kitts and Nevis.

The US, historically more restrictive in this space, could now become a serious player in the market for wealth-driven migration.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, over 14,000 people have received EB-5 visas since 2020, contributing more than $37 billion in direct investment to the US economy.

Economists suggest that a streamlined $5 million route could increase foreign capital inflow significantly, especially from Asia and the Middle East.

However, critics argue that such programmes may widen inequalities. “It creates a two-tier immigration system, where money buys privilege,” said Muzaffar Chishti, a senior fellow at MPI, speaking to Bloomberg.

Still, supporters believe the Gold Card could unlock new avenues for foreign investment, especially amid concerns over budget deficits and rising national debt.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) recently projected a federal deficit of $1.6 trillion in 2025. If even 1,000 Gold Cards are sold, the scheme could inject $5 billion directly into the US economy.

What happens next?

While the website is live and collecting interest, the Trump administration has yet to announce a start date for processing applications or issuing residency permits.

Legislative hurdles may also stand in the way. As per Reuters, no formal bill has yet been introduced in Congress to legitimise or fund the programme.

Still, for those with deep pockets and dreams of an American zip code, the Trump Gold Card may soon be the most direct and expensive ticket in.

(With inputs from the agencies)