Trump hosts crypto gala, drawing praise, protests, and ethics concerns

United States President Donald Trump hosted an exclusive dinner on May 22 at his Northern Virginia golf club, gathering 220 of the top investors in his newly launched cryptocurrency, $TRUMP, for a lavish affair that blurred the lines between presidential duty, personal profit, and political power.

The event, touted by organisers as “the most exclusive invitation”, came just months after the debut of the Trump-themed memecoin, which skyrocketed in value upon release but has since dropped nearly 80 per cent from its peak. Still, the coin has enriched Trump and his business affiliates, with blockchain data indicating over $300 million in trading fees flowing to insiders and as much as $10 billion in paper value from retained coin reserves.

Protesters decry “crypto corruption”.

Held behind closed doors with no media access, the crypto gala drew fierce protests outside the gates of Trump National Golf Club. Around 100 demonstrators, joined by lawmakers like Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), carried signs reading “Stop crypto corruption” and “America isn’t for sale.”

According to video clips on X, Merkley called the dinner “the Mount Everest of corruption”, highlighting concerns about selling access to the presidency through financial speculation.

Notably, a number of international investors attended the event, including Tron founder Justin Sun, who has invested over $90 million in Trump-linked ventures and remains under investigation by the US regulators for market manipulation.

According to media reports, while the White House insisted Trump attended “in his personal capacity”, he addressed guests from a podium bearing the presidential seal and pledged to make the US “the crypto capital of the world”.

A ranking leaderboard used to determine who could attend the dinner and a private reception with Trump encouraged investors to acquire and hold large quantities of $TRUMP. Some guests used pseudonyms to secure their spot, raising transparency concerns.

Crypto, power, and profit collide

The $TRUMP coin, described by its creators as “a way for Trump supporters to have fun,” has evolved into a high-stakes political asset. Beyond the dinner, the top four investors also received $100,000 Trump-branded watches.

Trump family members, including Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, have launched related ventures, such as crypto mining operations and a stake in World Liberty Financial, which has attracted billions from foreign sovereign funds, notably the UAE.

The Trump Organization, through entities like CIC Digital, holds significant shares of $TRUMP and profits from every transaction. A blockchain analysis by Chainalysis estimates more than $320 million has already been generated in fees.

The president's embrace of crypto marks a stark reversal from his earlier stance. In 2019, Trump called cryptocurrencies “based on thin air” and a haven for illegal activity. But after the crypto industry pledged financial backing for his reelection campaign, Trump has become a vocal advocate, signing executive orders to reduce crypto regulations and even creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

While crypto insiders cheer the Trump administration’s policies, including paused lawsuits from the Securities and Exchange Commission, some in the industry have expressed unease.

The future of crypto

As Congress pushes ahead with the GENIUS Act and other pro-crypto legislation, Trump’s personal involvement in digital assets threatens to cloud policy decisions with perceived conflicts of interest. Watchdog groups and ethics scholars have raised alarms about foreign money flowing into projects tied directly to the Trump family, while critics question the true motivations behind regulatory shifts.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the dinner, stating that the president’s assets are in a blind trust managed by his children and that the administration has “nothing to do” with the $TRUMP coin.

Still, the visual of a sitting president promoting a personal financial product, especially one tied to speculative investment and foreign backers, has sparked national debate over the future of money, politics, and presidential ethics.

As guests departed the club with Trump hats and raffle prizes, and the president lifted off in a military helicopter, the evening cemented a defining characteristic of the Trump era: the merging of spectacle, power, and private enterprise—now on the blockchain.