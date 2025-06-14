Trump files first financial disclosure after returning to office, details here

DonaldTrump has disclosed tens of millions of dollars in income from cryptocurrencies, branded merchandise and luxury real estate, as per his latest financial filing since returning to the White House in January 2025.

The report, submitted to the US Office of Government Ethics on June 13 and accessed by Reuters, offers the most detailed snapshot yet of the president’s personal business interests. And the earnings are staggering.

At the top of the list: $57.35 million from World Liberty Financial, a Trump family crypto firm launched in 2024. The filing shows Trump owns over 15.75 billion governance tokens in the company. His three sons — Donald Jr., Eric, and Barron — are listed as co-founders on the firm’s website.

The filing, though dated in June 2025, appears to reflect earnings through December 2024 — meaning Trump’s newer meme coin, the $TRUMP token (launched in January), isn’t even part of the declared income yet.

From golf resorts to guitars: The Trump empire expands

While the crypto headline drew most attention, Trump’s traditional business pillars remain robust. His Florida real estate holdings, including the Doral, Jupiter and West Palm Beach golf resorts, along with the Mar-a-Lago club generated a combined income of at least $217.7 million, as quoted by Reuters.

Trump also reportedly earned $5 million in licensing fees from a property development venture in Vietnam.

But it’s the former president’s name-brand merchandise empire that stood out for its eclecticism and profitability.

The financial disclosure revealed Trump received royalties from a range of goods branded with his name and image, including:

$3 million from his “Save America” coffee table book

$2.8 million from Trump-branded watches

$2.5 million from a line of Trump fragrances and sneakers

$1.3 million from the Greenwood Bible, a special edition bearing Trump’s branding

$1.05 million from a “45” signature guitar

$1.15 million from NFT licensing and digital collectibles

These earnings were listed in the 234-page disclosure, which includes over 140 pages of stock, bond, and investment listings, as confirmed by the New York Post.

Crypto, lawsuits and a media stake

Apart from assets, Trump also declared liabilities, including outstanding payments in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case, currently under appeal, and a balance of at least $15,000 on an American Express credit card.

The filing reaffirms that Trump continues to hold a major stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social. His 53 per cent share is held in a revocable trust overseen by Donald Trump Jr., and is estimated to be worth billions on paper.

Notably, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, Trump’s earnings from $TRUMP meme coin and other new crypto ventures were excluded from this filing, since the disclosure only covered 2024.

A contrast with past presidents

For comparison, President Joe Biden’s 2024 financial disclosure ran just 11 pages and listed mostly conventional retirement and banking income. Vice President Kamala Harris’ disclosure was similarly brief.

Trump’s vast portfolio, spanning digital tokens, luxury clubs, NFTs, guitars, and religious books, places him in a financial category far removed from his predecessors.

While critics continue to raise ethical concerns about potential conflicts between policy and profit, Trump has long rejected such criticism, claiming that business success only affirms his leadership credentials.

(With inputs from the agencies)



