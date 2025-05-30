Trump administration rejigs federal hiring process, bans use of race, ethnicity data

The Trump administration has directed federal agencies to cease using statistics on race, sex, ethnicity, or national origin in hiring decisions, marking a decisive step toward dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the federal workforce.

The new directive, issued by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) on May 29, aligns with an executive order signed by President Donald Trump earlier this year to overhaul federal hiring practices and focus purely on “merit, qualifications, and job-related criteria”.

Under the new guidelines, federal agencies are prohibited from collecting or distributing demographic data related to race, sex, ethnicity, or national origin when making hiring or promotion decisions. The move aims to remove any consideration of under-representation of certain groups during the hiring process, a concept that has been a cornerstone of DEI initiatives in both government and private sectors for decades.

Trump’s administration has long criticised DEI programs, arguing that they are inherently discriminatory against white people and men. The directive follows the president's broader agenda to roll back what he describes as “woke” policies, which he claims prioritise diversity over merit. Proponents of DEI, however, argue that demographic data is a crucial tool for identifying and rectifying systemic inequities and discrimination in the workforce.

In addition to halting the use of demographic data, the memo also addresses recruitment practices, advocating for a broader approach that extends beyond elite academic institutions.

Agencies are encouraged to focus recruitment efforts on state universities, religious colleges, trade schools, and faith-based organisations, aiming to attract a more diverse array of candidates. The memo stresses that the federal workforce should prioritise “patriotic Americans” who are committed to upholding the Constitution and the rule of law.

Broader changes and their impact

While the administration's focus on merit-based hiring is framed as a move to streamline and improve government efficiency, critics see it as an ideological shift with deep implications for the composition of the federal workforce.

The Trump administration has also introduced new essay questions for civil service job applicants, asking candidates about their commitment to the Constitution, the president’s executive orders, and government efficiency. Critics view these questions as a veiled attempt to instill political loyalty, which could hinder the nonpartisan nature of federal hiring.

This latest move is part of Trump’s ongoing efforts to reshape the federal workforce, including proposals to eliminate job protections for many federal employees and directly hire and fire personnel.

The memo on hiring changes signals a continued transformation in how the federal government approaches staffing, with a sharp focus on ideological alignment and adherence to the president’s vision.

Max Stier, president of the Partnership for Public Service, expressed concerns about the potential for this new approach to discourage a diverse range of applicants, arguing that it could be perceived as a loyalty test rather than a fair evaluation of skills, according to a Bloomberg article.

“This is a move to ensure loyalty to the president of the day,” Stier said, warning that it risks turning the hiring process into a tool for political allegiance rather than merit. He also pointed out that adding a political litmus test, such as the new essay questions (to be implemented in civil service job applications), would make it more difficult for the government to hire qualified, nonpartisan employees.