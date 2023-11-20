Traders' Diary | Cues to watch this week (Nov 20-24)

As we kick off the busy trading week, here's a sneak peek into what could trigger markets this week.

Focus intensifies on the U.S. Federal Reserve, set to release the minutes of its late October meeting a day earlier due to Thanksgiving. Investors eagerly seek insights into the central bank's stance on interest rates, especially with recent signs of inflation cooling adding intrigue to the analysis.

Retail sales during the thanksgiving holiday week

As the holiday season starts, U.S. retailers gear up for Black Friday, marking the beginning of a crucial shopping period. However, this year's backdrop is different, featuring elevated interest rates and inflation above the Fed's 2% target. October's retail sales dip suggests a potential slowdown in consumer demand.

Retail giant Walmart, sheds light on consumer behavior, noting a more prudent approach to spending. Despite caution, the company raises its sales and profit forecast for the year, reflecting a mix of optimism and wariness in the retail landscape.

Nvidia reports its 3rd quarter results

Adding to the mix, major chip maker Nvidia, steps into the earnings spotlight this week. As the final member of the Magnificent Seven megacap companies to report this season, Nvidia's performance will be closely watched given substantial share gains.

Eurozone's purchasing manager index for November

Across the pond, the Eurozone is set to reveal its purchasing manager indexes data for November on Thursday. Economists, however, are cautious, not expecting a significant uptick in activity.

In essence, this week is a delicate balancing act for markets. Investors scrutinize the Fed minutes for clues, retailers brace for a nuanced holiday season, and chip giant Nvidia steps into the earnings arena. The Eurozone's data could offer further insights into the global economic landscape.