Top 10 countries with the highest public pension wealth. Where does India stand?

Pension plays a massive role in ensuring the social security of the masses of any nation. This is why most nations manage a pension fund, including India. Public pension wealth plays a massive role in providing returns to the investors. These funds provide financial security to people after retirement. A person's pension fund is the cumulative amount of her contributions, her employer's contribution, and the returnshe gets on her investments. After retirement, an employee can withdraw a portion of her corpus lump sum and the remaining as a monthly pension.

Normally, in every nation, these pension funds are managed by the government agencies whose job is to generate returns through safe investments, so that the employees' money remains safe. These funds help the nation meet challengeslike an ageing population and social inequities.

Here's a list of countries whose pension funds are the largest.



According to Coinlaw, the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) of Japan remains the largest globally, managing over $1.7 trillion in assets. The US-managed Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board (FRTIB) has $800 billion in assets. ABP, the Netherlands-based pension fund for civil servants, ranks third with $620 billion. Canada's Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) manages over $530 billion. Australia’s Future reached $245 billion in assets. The National Pension Service (NPS) of South Korea surpassed $950 billion. Brazil’s Previ manages $115 billion.

SWF 2025 reports that the US public pension funds were $11,760 billion in size. Japan's was $2066 bn, Canada, $1804 bn, Netherlands $1131 bn, Australia $1121 bn, South Korea $948 bn, UK $610 bn, China $588 bn, Denmark $569 bn, and Sweden $489 bn.