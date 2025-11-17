These 4 factors show China is facing a dangerous 'involution'. But what is it?

They say you don’t need to put a lid on a bucket full of crabs for fear of them escaping: they will just pull each other down and make sure none rises above the others. Something similar to this ‘crab mentality’ is happening in China’s economy. Intense competition is slowing growth across multiple sectors. Economists are describing this race to the bottom as ‘involution’, or ‘neijuan’ in Mandarin. Despite massive investment, Chinese companies report slower revenue growth, and workers face rising pressure for little gain. Here is what you should know about this phenomenon.

What is involution? Self-defeating competition affecting Chinese firms

China has launched an anti-involution campaign to curb overexpansion and enforce industry consolidation. Involution occurs when companies, workers, or industries invest heavily in resources and capital into a fixed or shrinking set of opportunities and sectors, resulting in diminishing returns, overcapacity, and little real progress. Firms engage in price wars, overproduction, leading to margin erosion. Workers face heavier workloads and credential inflation without corresponding wage or productivity gains. Weak domestic demand, excess capacity, and difficulty shifting from investment-led growth to consumption-driven models exacerbate the problem. Since the early 2020s, the term has been widely used to describe challenges in manufacturing, tech, real estate, and education.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Factors that show China’s economy in involution: Slowing GDP growth

China’s GDP growth is slowing despite heavy investment. Full-year growth for 2025 is projected at 4.8 per cent, below the 5 to 6 per cent target of previous years. The first quarter grew only 1.2 per cent, down from 1.6 per cent in the last quarter of 2024. Fixed-asset investment fell 0.5 per cent in the first nine months, the first decline in decades. Despite trillions of yuan in government stimulus, results have been minimal, as resources chase saturated markets, rather than creating new opportunities.

Chinese youth unemployment is surging

As of August 2025, urban unemployment for people aged 16 to 24 reached nearly 19 per cent, up from 17.8 per cent in July. Millions of graduates face high-pressure, low-wage positions. Many take extra certifications and training, but the jobs simply do not exist. This creates a cycle of overwork, low wages and stress, leaving young workers trapped in intense competition with limited career progress.

The real estate sector is in crisis, adding to Chinese involution

Between January and October 2025, property investments fell 14.7 per cent year-on-year, with new home sales projected to drop 8 per cent. Developers are offering deep discounts, while many projects remain unfinished. Distressed sales, where properties are sold at heavy markdowns, hit 22 per cent of all transactions in 2023–2024. Oversupply has pushed prices down, and local governments are burdened with debt. The sector, once a growth engine, is now caught in a self-defeating cycle of overbuilding and price decline.

Industrial sectors show involution trends

Electric vehicle, solar panel, and semiconductor production are operating below capacity due to weak demand. Price wars in these sectors eroded margins and profits for everyone involved. Retail sales growth is weak, and credit demand remains subdued. Deflationary pressures persist despite policy easing. China’s trade surplus reached 88 per cent of the 2024 record by September, but this masks domestic stagnation. Beijing has introduced measures to curb output in key industries for 2025–2026, which could slow investment further.

Consumption is faltering as investment returns weaken

Growth increasingly relies on exports and Chinese government support, both facing external pressures such as trade tensions with the US. Analysts call for structural reforms, including boosting household spending, clearing ‘zombie firms’—companies unable to cover debt with profits—and reducing overcapacity. Without these changes, China risks a prolonged slowdown.

China’s involution shows that more money, effort, and labour do not automatically produce more growth. The economy is moving faster but achieving slower returns, caught in a cycle that threatens stability and long-term prosperity.