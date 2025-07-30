/Tesla strikes $4.3 billion battery deal with LG Energy Solution to cut reliance on China

Tesla Inc. has signed a $4.3 billion agreement with South Korea’s LG Energy Solution (LGES) to supply lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for its energy storage systems, marking a strategic move by the EV giant to localise its supply chain and reduce dependence on Chinese imports amid growing tariff headwinds. According to media reports, the deal will see LGES provide LFP batteries from its US-based facility in Michigan over a three-year period beginning in August 2027, with provisions for a potential seven-year extension and increased volumes depending on future demand. While neither Tesla nor LGES publicly named the customer, sources and market analysts widely point to Tesla as the buyer.

The deal underscores Tesla’s accelerating pivot toward localised battery sourcing, particularly for its energy storage segment, which includes products like the Powerwall and Megapack. It is also the second major South Korea-linked agreement for the company this month, following a $16.5 billion chip supply partnership with Samsung Electronics to support Tesla’s next-generation AI chips.

Shift toward LFP and local supply chains

LFP batteries, while lower in energy density compared to nickel-based alternatives, offer significant advantages in cost, safety, and durability, making them increasingly attractive for stationary energy storage solutions. Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries that rely on costly materials like cobalt and nickel, LFP batteries use more abundant and cheaper elements such as iron and phosphate.

Tesla currently imports LFP batteries primarily from China, particularly from top supplier CATL. However, with tariffs on Chinese-made EV components rising, the economics of relying on Chinese imports have become less viable. Tesla Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja acknowledged in April that the company was actively seeking non-Chinese battery suppliers, though he noted it would take time to fully transition.

LGES began LFP production at its Michigan factory in May and is one of the few manufacturers outside of China with significant US-based LFP capacity. Its existing $1.4 billion investment in the facility positions it well to capitalise on federal incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which encourages localised clean energy manufacturing through tax credits and other policy tools.

Strategic implications for the battery industry

For LGES, the deal is a significant step forward in its broader strategy to expand its footprint in the US energy storage market. The South Korean firm, which counts General Motors and Tesla among its top clients, has been exploring converting some EV battery production lines for energy storage systems in response to slowing global EV demand and growing demand for grid-scale storage.

Industry analysts view the agreement as part of a broader reshaping of global battery supply chains, with companies and governments alike aiming to diversify away from Chinese dominance. The implications extend beyond the battery sector. Tesla’s twin deals with LGES and Samsung this month highlight the growing importance of South Korea in the company’s supply chain strategy, spanning both energy storage and artificial intelligence. With the global energy transition accelerating and trade policies becoming more fragmented, battery suppliers like LGES that can offer localised, scalable solutions are poised to gain substantial competitive advantage.

A new era for energy storage

As governments push for decarbonisation and grid modernisation, the need for reliable and affordable energy storage systems is surging. Tesla’s deal with LGES is a strategic response to this trend, ensuring supply chain resilience while aligning with US industrial policy. For LGES, it cements its place as a key player in North America’s energy transition.