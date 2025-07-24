Tesla's revenue declines sharply amid political controversy and policy shifts

Tesla’s recent quarterly earnings report revealed a sharp drop in revenue, marking its biggest decline in over a decade. The company’s second-quarter revenue fell 12 per cent to $22.5 billion, down from $25.5 billion in the same period last year. Despite efforts to refresh its Model Y and expand into autonomous vehicle services, Tesla continues to grapple with the impact of external challenges, including political tensions and regulatory shifts. Tesla's declining revenue was attributed to several key factors, including a significant drop in vehicle deliveries, which fell by 14 per cent in the second quarter.

Additionally, the expiration of federal tax credits for electric vehicles, part of a sweeping fiscal package introduced by US President Donald Trump, added pressure. The loss of these green incentives is expected to further hit Tesla's sales in the coming months. CEO Elon Musk acknowledged the company’s struggles during an earnings call, stating that Tesla could face "a few rough quarters" as it adjusts to the changing regulatory landscape. The elimination of tax incentives and the impact of higher tariffs, especially on foreign-sourced vehicle components from China, have created an uncertain environment for the electric vehicle maker. Tesla’s operating margin also fell, dropping to 4.1 per cent from 6.3 per cent a year earlier.

Musk’s political activity contributes to brand damage

Tesla’s struggles are also compounded by Musk’s increasing political involvement. His recent political activities, such as his controversial support for former President Trump’s policies and his launch of a new political party, the “America Party,” have attracted criticism. Musk’s close association with Trump, along with his tenure at the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), which led to significant federal layoffs, has alienated some consumers and investors. This fallout appears to have hurt Tesla’s brand image, particularly in Europe and the US.

Musk’s shifting political allegiance, including endorsements of far-right parties, has raised questions about his focus on Tesla and whether his political actions could further damage the company's reputation.

Robotaxis and AI as Tesla’s future growth drivers

Despite the challenges, Musk remains optimistic about Tesla's future growth, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous driving. Tesla launched a robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, last month as part of its push toward self-driving technology. Musk emphasised that the rollout of robotaxis and the company's AI-powered humanoid robots would become central to Tesla’s long-term success.

Additionally, Musk reiterated Tesla’s efforts to build a more affordable electric vehicle, which is expected to begin mass production by the second half of 2025. However, despite these optimistic projections, Tesla faces ongoing pressure from both political and market forces that could continue to affect its near-term performance.

Tesla’s quarterly earnings serve as a reminder of the many challenges it faces, from regulatory pressures to political controversies. While the company’s long-term prospects remain tied to its AI and robotaxi ambitions, the CEO believes that coming quarters could prove difficult as it navigates the shifting landscape.