Tesla alters employee compensation strategy, opts out of merit-based stock awards 

Tesla has informed salaried employees that the company will not be offering merit-based equity awards this year. While no explicit reason was provided for this deviation from the norm, insights from four employees across different departments suggest a widespread impact, Bloomberg reported.

Despite the absence of merit-based stock grants, employees did receive modest cost-of-living increases and adjustments to their base salaries.

Typically, during annual performance reviews, employees expect both salary adjustments and merit-based stock grants. However, this year, even high-performing individuals were omitted from the merit-based grants, raising questions about whether this marks a one-time deviation or signals a broader shift in Tesla's compensation philosophy.

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk, known for emphasising the significance of employee stock ownership, has often credited this compensation approach with maintaining competitive pay while preserving cash and fending off unionisation efforts.

Musk's concerns about retaining talented individuals in a competitive job market were voiced at the New York Times DealBook Summit last month, where he discussed the challenge of retaining employees amidst numerous alternative opportunities.

The alteration in compensation comes amid Musk's expressed worries about the global economy. Musk, currently the world's richest person, has been vocal about his concerns regarding high-interest rates and the state of commercial real estate.

On Tesla's recent earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja highlighted the company's focus on cost-cutting in response to the "challenging economic environment". The broader implications of this adjustment in Tesla's compensation strategy remain to be seen.

