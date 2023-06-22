TCS wins big: Nest Pensions set for a $1 billion tech transformation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a prominent Indian IT services company, has announced a major partnership with the National Employment Savings Trust (Nest), the largest workplace pension scheme in the UK. Valued at £840 million ($1 billion), the agreement cited by Moneycontrol allows TCS to digitally transform Nest's administration services for improved user experience.

The partnership between TCS and Nest follows the cancellation of Nest's previous contract with Atos, a French IT services firm. This unexpected turn of events, occurring just two years into a potential 18-year tenure, may lead to as many as 1,000 jobs being lost at Atos in both the UK and India. As a result, Nest sought a new strategic partner to ensure the seamless continuation of its services, ultimately selecting TCS as the ideal candidate.

TCS's UK Love Affair

This £840 million agreement is the fourth significant deal TCS has secured in the UK in 2023 alone. Previous achievements include a £723-million contract with insurer Phoenix Group, a partnership with retail giant Marks & Spencer, and a 10-year agreement with the Teacher's Pension Scheme in England & Wales. Despite the challenging macro environment in the region, TCS has emerged as a frontrunner, solidifying its position as the leading provider of software and IT services in the UK.

Since its launch in 2011, Nest and TCS have enjoyed a close working relationship. Nest, a digital auto-enrolment pension scheme, currently boasts over 12 million members and aims to manage approximately £100 billion in assets by the end of the next decade. TCS's extended partnership with Nest will see the deployment of TCS BaNCS solutions, allowing members and employers to access timely and relevant information through personalized and self-directed channels.

“We have a strong foundation after many years of working together and they’ve proven their ability to deliver successfully for a scheme the size and complexity of Nest," Moneycontrol quoted Gavin Perera-Betts, Chief Customer Officer at Nest, as saying

TCS: A Global IT Heavyweight

With a workforce spanning 30 locations across the UK, TCS has positioned itself as a powerhouse in the industry. The company's success in securing five large deals, including the Nest partnership, in the first half of 2023 demonstrates its commitment to growth and innovation.