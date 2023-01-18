TCS dividend 2023 date: TCS share price NSE, record date, payment date, dividend history all you need to know

As the company traded ex-dividend on Monday, January 16, TCS's share price fell 2% in early morning dealings. The largest IT business in India saw its shares trade at Rs 3304 a share at 9:25 AM, down Rs 70 or 2.06%. A stock trades without the benefit of a dividend or any other company action on the ex-date. Check TCS share price NSE, record date, payment date, dividend history and everything you need to know. Also know about the Q3 results, target 2023 and share price history.

TCS Dividend Per Share

TCS announced a special dividend of Rs 67 per equity share of Re 1 and a third interim dividend of Rs 8 along with its Q3FY23 results. It indicates that TCS would give its stockholders a dividend of Rs. 75. The company in an exchange filing earlier said that they would like to inform everyone that at the Board Meeting the directors have declared a third interim dividend of Rs 8 and a special dividend of Rs 67 per Equity Share of Re 1 each of the company.

TCS Dividend Record Date 2023

For the payment of the interim dividend and special dividend, TCS has established a fixed record date. The record date for assessing a shareholder's eligibility for the payment of Rs 75 in dividends is January 17, 2023, according to data on the BSE website. The company in its exchange filing said that the third interim dividend and the special dividend shall be paid on Friday, February 3, 2023, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose.

TCS Dividend Payment Date

On the day of payment, the dividend sum will be instantly credited to the shareholders' bank accounts that are connected to their Demat accounts. It will be paid on February 3, 2023. The company said that the third interim dividend and the special dividend shall be paid on Friday, February 3, 2023, to the equity shareholders of the Company, "the company said.

TCS Q3 Results

TCS reported an 11% increase in net profit for the December quarter to Rs 10,846 crore, driven by overall growth and favourable foreign exchange rates. In the prior fiscal year, the Tata Group firm generated a post-tax net profit of Rs 9,769 crore.

TCS Target 2023

TCS Share Price History NSE