Synopsys to acquire Ansys in $35 billion mega-deal: Report

Chip design software maker Synopsys announced on Tuesday that it would acquire Ansys in a monumental $35 billion cash-and-stock deal, solidifying its position in the technology sector.

This is based on a Reuters report.

This deal, representing the most substantial acquisition in the tech domain since Broadcom's takeover of VMware last November, reflects the strategic moves by companies amid a surge in economic sentiment and regulatory dynamics.

The deal, boasting a per-share value of $390.19, signifies a premium of approximately 29 per cent over Ansys' last close on December 21, 2023.

The acquisition will create a significant player in the highly consolidated business software sector, introducing regulatory uncertainties.

Synopsys shares rose by 3.8 per cent to $513 after the announcement, while Ansys shares experienced a 4.8 per cent dip to $329.86.

Reuters cited Synopsys CEO Sassine Ghazi, who emphasised the market demand for an integrated solution, stating, "Today, if you talk to a silicon company, their ability to continue innovating... is limited by not having a solution that is integrated."

Ghazi highlighted the complementary nature of Synopsys, focusing on chip design, and Ansys, specialising in software for evaluating larger electronic systems.

The deal comes on the heels of Synopsys co-founder Aart de Geus passing the CEO reins to Sassine Ghazi just two weeks ago.

Ansys CEO Ajei Gopal and Synopsys CEO Sassine Ghazi acknowledged potential regulatory scrutiny, especially in critical markets like China.

Both companies have retained independent advisers to evaluate regulatory risks.

Ghazi expressed confidence in completing the deal within the first half of 2025, stating, "Based on many, many, many discussions, we believe that this deal should be done in the first half of '25."

Synopsys and Ansys, both benefiting from the AI boom, initiated their partnership in 2017, offering solutions for chip designers to analyse chips for quality standards.

The transaction is expected to enhance Synopsys' adjusted earnings within the second full year post-closing, with substantial accretion thereafter.

However, specific circumstances, including antitrust hurdles, could lead to a termination fee of $1.5 billion from Synopsys to Ansys.

If Ansys accepts a superior proposal, it will be obligated to pay Synopsys $950 million.