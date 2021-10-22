Surprise interest payment from Evergrande boosts global markets

Stock markets across globe got a boost after the news of troubled Chinese real-estate firm Evergrande making a surprise offshore interest payment a day before the weekend deadline. Breach of the deadline would have seen Evergrande plunging into a formal default.

"Equity markets are back on the rise as investors shrug off their recent concerns," noted Geir Lode at investment manager Federated Hermes. He was quoted by AFP.

Evergrande is a major real estate firm in China and carries USD 300 billion in debt. It has missed several bond interest payment deadlines recently and fears of default has kept global investors on edge. Since real estate sector forms a major part of Chinese economy there are fears that Evergrande's default would spill into the global economy.

On Friday, Evergrande's share price jumped more than four percent in Hong Kong, though that came a day after a drop of more than 12 percent sparked by its announcement that the planned sale of its property services unit had fallen through.

Also Read | Harambe the gorilla's statue stands in the way of Charging Bull on Wall Street

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index rose 0.4% and closed at 26,126.9 points. China's blue-chip CSI300 index closed at 0.6% higher, while the Shanghai Composite Index erased earlier gains to end the session 0.3% lower.

In Japan, The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.34 percent or 96.27 points to 28,804.85, a weekly loss of 0.91 percent.

The broader Topix index edged up 0.07 percent or 1.42 points to 2,002.23. Over the week, it declined 1.07 percent.

Though interest payment by Evergrande gave brief respite market watchers said it was unlikely that the company would be able to repay all interest and that the rebound was likely to be limited.

(With inputs from agencies)