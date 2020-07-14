Stock market indices trade lower; Sensex tumbles 650 points

The domestic stock markets extended their early losses and were trading at day's lowest point, down 2 per cent, on Tuesday, with financials, auto, and metal stocks dragging the indices.

At 14:31 PM, the Sensex was down 646.51 points or 1.76% at 36047.18, and the Nifty was down 190.50 points or 1.76% at 10612.20.

Bank, auto, financials, media and metal stocks, which surged in the recent rally, were under heavy pressure.

Meanwhile, India's auto sales volume will take another 3-4 years to reach 2018 levels, an industry body executive said on Tuesday, as the coronavirus-induced lockdown hurt monthly revenue and increased pressure on a sector already reeling from poor demand.

India's passenger vehicle sales rose 3% to 3.37 million units in fiscal 2018-19 but fell by 18% a year later due to weak demand and the onset of the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)